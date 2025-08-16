"Approaching Christie Sides levels of sucking": Fans erupt in anger after Fever coach's justification on keeping Chloe Bibby on bench backfires

Indiana Fever fans reacted on social media following Stephanie White’s explanation of why she chose to leave Chloe Bibby on the bench against the Washington Mystics on Friday. Washington defeated Indiana 88-84, dropping them to seventh in the standings.The Fever struggled from beyond the arc, shooting 7-for-21 on Friday. Bibby, who was benched against the Mystics, last played on Tuesday vs. the Dallas Wings. She finished with 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting, including 3-for-3 from 3-point range. In light of this, fans criticized White’s decision to bench her.Speaking after the game, White was asked whether she thought about bringing in Bibby to “spark the offense.” The Fever coach explained her thinking, citing defensive matchups.“It was the matchup defensively, more than anything, with the way that we were gonna try to play them [the Mystics]. Some of our switches and things like that. That was mostly the reason,” White said.Fans weren’t impressed by White’s explanation and criticized her on social media, questioning her decision-making amid the team’s poor run. After losing four of their last five games, the Fever (18-16) are now one game ahead of the Seattle Storm (17-17) in eighth.Here’s how fans reacted on X:Cameron @IAMCAM35LINKWe already know we suck on defense, why not try to maximize the offense? Steph’s approaching Christie Sides levels of suckingphillip yoo @phillip_yooLINK@clrkszn She is either delusional or lying. Either way CC needs a better coach.Brianna Quintoria @BQuintoriaLINK@clrkszn If Kelsey Mitchell can be on the floor and she’s the worst defender in the main starting lineup, Bibby can also be on the floor too, she atleast has the height which is something Kelsey doesn’t have.Ironblood30 @IronstevebLINK@clrkszn So you let one of the worst teams in the league, come into your house and dictate the terms of who's playing. Just sounds weak.Rose @Gophins1LINK@clrkszn She's not a great coach. She consistently makes poor decisions that cost the team points and wins.&quot;A sense of urgency&quot;: Stephanie White urges the Indiana Fever amid a difficult stretchSpeaking before the team's loss to the Mystics, Stephanie White expressed a sense of urgency, saying it's important for them to stay locked in as they head into the final stretch of the season.Indiana is 1-4 in its last five games (including Friday's loss) and needs more wins to clinch a postseason spot. Here's what White had to say about the situation:“Every game at this point in the year, with where we are, there’s got to be a sense of urgency,” White said. &quot;You don’t want to put yourself in a position where you’re depending on other people (and) you’re hoping other people are going to help you position yourself in the playoffs.&quot;White emphasized clinching a playoff spot as soon as possible. However, that might prove difficult with the team's lengthy list of injuries. Indiana will return to the court on Saturday to face the Connecticut Sun.