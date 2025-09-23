Are Indiana Fever really better without Caitlin Clark? Examining 2025 WNBA playoff success

Caitlin Clark has been out of action since July due to a groin injury, leaving the Indiana Fever without their franchise cornerstone for most of the season. The Fever has then found ways to score wins during the regular season, and in the first round of the playoffs, where they knocked off the Atlanta Dream in three games to snatch their first playoff series win in a decade.

The Fever also won in their series-opener against Las Vegas in the second round, shocking the reigning MVP A'ja Wilson in the process. Their astounding playoff has raised the question: Is the Fever better without Caitlin Clark?

In Clark's 13 games this season, the Fever logged an 8-5 record. Without her, they were 19-16, including their playoff wins against the Dream and the Aces.

Clark, who has since ruled out any return this season, has been the engine of the Fever's offense whenever she plays on the court, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game this season.

While those numbers are eye-popping, it has since been filled through the brilliant performances by Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, both of whom have taken the cudgels from Clark this year.

In the playoffs, Mitchell has been particularly massive for the Fever's cause, putting up 26.0 points per game, carrying the team's offense that looked sometimes stagnant without a facilitator like Clark in the lineup.

Mitchell also became a WNBA MVP finalist in the regular season, turning himself into one of the best players in the league with Clark on the sideline.

Boston also leaped the playoffs, averaging 10.8 points and 10.0 rebounds per game, blossoming into a reliable inside presence for the team.

Odyssey Sims and Natasha Howard also put up double-digit numbers for the Fever this playoffs with 12.0 and 10.3 points, respectively.

With such contributions, the team has barely felt Clark's absence as players have filled the scoring load left by their franchise's superstar.

Fever prioritizes Caitlin Clark's long-term health

According to Fever head coach Stephanie White, the team has been prioritizing Caitlin Clark's long-term health as they look to continue the season without her.

"The experience throughout the year, trying to come back and come back quickly, has also taught her that she needs to make sure that she's 100 percent," she said.

"Yes, every competitor wants to play, but at the same time doing it the right way and making sure, after we've had a couple of setbacks, that we're prioritizing her long-term health and wellness is the most important thing."

Clark has remained a presence for the Fever throughout its playoff run this season, sitting on the sideline alongside her teammates.

