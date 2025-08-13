  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Are we sure YouTube isn’t going to crash tonight?": Caitlin Clark brings Taylor Swift superfan energy as digital giant braces for blockbuster success

"Are we sure YouTube isn’t going to crash tonight?": Caitlin Clark brings Taylor Swift superfan energy as digital giant braces for blockbuster success

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Aug 13, 2025 23:37 GMT
An image of Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift side by side
Caitlin Clark gets hyped for Taylor Swift's podcast debut. Credit: Indiana Fever/x, Swift/IG

Caitlin Clark's relationship with Taylor Swift has gone from fandom to blossoming friendship over the past few years. With the music icon reaching yet another milestone Wednesday, Clark brought some superfan energy that would delight Swifties on social media.

Ad

Swift is set to make her podcast debut Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET on "New Heights," which is co-hosted by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. As teased in a trailer for the episode, Swift will share more details about her upcoming 12th album. With this first-ever podcast appearance and album reveal to look forward to, Clark went on X to speculate how Swift might soon impact social media.

"Are we sure YouTube isn't going to crash tonight?" Clark tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The video version of this "New Heights" episode will be available on YouTube, and the episode will be released on all major audio streaming platforms.

Clark has expressed her love for Swift’s music dating back to her Iowa Hawkeyes stint. During that time, she had a few chances to be in close proximity to the “Fortnight” singer, including at the 2023 Christmas Day game featuring the Kansas City Chiefs. At the time, Clark joked that Swift was "a couple tiers above my level."

Ad

In November 2024, Clark was invited to the VIP tent at Lucas Oil Stadium when Swift’s “Eras Tour” came to Indianapolis. Two months later, the Fever guard was sitting next to Swift and hugging the pop superstar as they watched a Kansas City Chiefs-Houston Texans game.

Caitlin Clark draws huge reaction as she enters arena to watch Fever-Sparks game

As Clark's prominence grew within the basketball world and beyond, many began to compare her popularity to that of Swift, who has transcended barriers with her craft. Though Clark has not suited up for the Fever in a while, a viral clip shows she remains as popular as ever.

Ad

In a clip posted by Yahoo Sports, Clark was showered with adulation by fans at Crypto.com Arena as she walked to her courtside seat to watch her teammates take on the LA Sparks.

To the LA crowd’s delight, and to Clark’s chagrin, the Sparks went on to defeat the Fever 100-91 that evening.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications