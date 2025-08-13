"Are we sure YouTube isn’t going to crash tonight?": Caitlin Clark brings Taylor Swift superfan energy as digital giant braces for blockbuster success

Caitlin Clark's relationship with Taylor Swift has gone from fandom to blossoming friendship over the past few years. With the music icon reaching yet another milestone Wednesday, Clark brought some superfan energy that would delight Swifties on social media.Swift is set to make her podcast debut Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET on &quot;New Heights,&quot; which is co-hosted by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. As teased in a trailer for the episode, Swift will share more details about her upcoming 12th album. With this first-ever podcast appearance and album reveal to look forward to, Clark went on X to speculate how Swift might soon impact social media.&quot;Are we sure YouTube isn't going to crash tonight?&quot; Clark tweeted.Caitlin Clark @CaitlinClark22LINKAre we sure YouTube isn’t going to crash tonight? 😅The video version of this &quot;New Heights&quot; episode will be available on YouTube, and the episode will be released on all major audio streaming platforms.Clark has expressed her love for Swift’s music dating back to her Iowa Hawkeyes stint. During that time, she had a few chances to be in close proximity to the “Fortnight” singer, including at the 2023 Christmas Day game featuring the Kansas City Chiefs. At the time, Clark joked that Swift was &quot;a couple tiers above my level.&quot;In November 2024, Clark was invited to the VIP tent at Lucas Oil Stadium when Swift’s “Eras Tour” came to Indianapolis. Two months later, the Fever guard was sitting next to Swift and hugging the pop superstar as they watched a Kansas City Chiefs-Houston Texans game.Caitlin Clark draws huge reaction as she enters arena to watch Fever-Sparks gameAs Clark's prominence grew within the basketball world and beyond, many began to compare her popularity to that of Swift, who has transcended barriers with her craft. Though Clark has not suited up for the Fever in a while, a viral clip shows she remains as popular as ever.In a clip posted by Yahoo Sports, Clark was showered with adulation by fans at Crypto.com Arena as she walked to her courtside seat to watch her teammates take on the LA Sparks.To the LA crowd’s delight, and to Clark’s chagrin, the Sparks went on to defeat the Fever 100-91 that evening.