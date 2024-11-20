Arike Ogunbowale seemingly responds to Paige Bueckers' fans over potential Wings pairing with UConn star: "I never cared"

Arike Ogunbowale has seemingly responded to some Paige Bueckers fans, who were not happy with their favorite player being potentially drafted by the Dallas Wings. Bueckers is the consensus No. 1 pick in next year's WNBA Draft, with the Wings winning the lottery.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ogunbowale wrote that she paid no heed to the negative comments. She's one of the best scorers in the league, averaging 22.2 points per game last season.

"Idk why people don’t realize I never cared 💀 like not to be insensitive but I'm healthy, VERY happy, & get paid to hoop. & most importantly extremely blessed by God," Ogunbowale tweeted.

Arike Ogunbowale's tweet was seemingly in response to some fans who were not very happy with her 'Thank You' post after the lottery pick announcement. A few members of the UConn star's fanbase wrote they didn't want her to play with Ogunbowale.

According to ESPN's Michael Voepel, Paige Bueckers preferred getting drafted by the LA Sparks before the lottery. Bueckers would benefit from playing in Hollywood in terms of sponsorship and business opportunities.

However, the Dallas Wings won the draft and are in prime position to pick Bueckers, who is the consensus best player in the class. She's averaging 21.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists in her first three games of her final collegiate season.

The Wings are coming off a difficult season, finishing with a 9-31 record. Arike Ogunbowale had another All-Star season, but the team failed to get their campaign on the right track.

Satou Sabally was hampered by injuries early before returning midway through the season. She'll be a free agent this offseason and many teams are reportedly interested in signing her.

Paige Bueckers breaks silence on WNBA draft lottery

Despite the report of her supposed preference in the draft lottery, Paige Bueckers broke her silence about it on Tuesday. Bueckers told ESPN's Alexa Philippou that she didn't watch the lottery and was just focused on practice with the UConn Huskies.

"No, I did not," Bueckers said. "I think I've mostly dealt with it by focusing on having a great practice today."

While nothing is set in stone five months before the draft, Bueckers is more than likely going to Dallas. Unless the Wings use her to acquire an established star or she requests getting drafted by the LA Sparks, analysts believe she will likely be playing alongside Arike Ogunbowale and Co.

Bueckers is not a traditional point guard, but will fit right in with Ogunbowale in the Dallas backcourt.

