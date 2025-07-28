  • home icon
  • "As long as Clark tames her inner Allen Iverson": Jason Whitlock pinpoints the missing spark in Caitlin Clark-Kelsey Mitchell duo

By Itiel Estudillo
Published Jul 28, 2025 02:33 GMT
Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
Sports analyst Jason Whitlock shared his thoughts on the duo of Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell. Clark and Mitchell are running the show in Indiana as the Fever look to climb the WNBA standings before the 2025 WNBA Playoffs. The Fever are sixth with a 14-12 record.

Looking at the Fever's current trajectory, they appear to be on a similar path to last season when they secured the sixth seed in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs. While their standing may be enough to make a playoff run, Whitlock believes they can achieve greater things with Clark and Mitchell.

"Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell could be a magical, championship combination as long as Clark tames her inner Allen Iverson," Whitlock wrote on X (formerly called Twitter). "She needs to be Isiah Thomas -- a winner more than a scorer."
Jason Whitlock made a reference to Allen Iverson when referring to Caitlin Clark due to Clark's tendency to be a score-first player.

There's no denying Clark's ability to score and carry the Fever's offensive load. However, Whitlock believes if Clark can tap into her all-around game and work better with Mitchell, the Fever cpuld have a solid shot at winning the title this season.

Kelsey Mitchell dominates against Sky with Caitlin Clark remaining sidelined

It's been a while since we last saw Caitlin Clark in action. She missed the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend festivities and hasn't returned to the hardwood, recovering from a left groin injur. Unfortunately, there's no timetable regarding her return, which means she could be out for a while.

While fans are concerned about whether Clark will return this season, Kelsey Mitchell has been taking care of business for the Indiana Fever. Against the Chicago Sky on Sunday, Mitchell proved to be a dominant force.

She carried the Fever to a 93-78 victory, adding 35 points, six rebounds and three steals. That comes as good news for Indiana, knowing that there's still a star player who can hold down the fort while Clark is out. For now, all the Fever can do is hope that Mitchell continues her rousing form.

