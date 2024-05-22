"As she should" - Dijonai Carrington sends cryptic message amid ex NaLyssa Smith's Twitter activity

Dijonai Carrington seemingly sent a cryptic message on X amid her ex-girlfriend NaLyssa Smith's activity on the social media platform. WNBA fans caught on to what the former love birds are probably doing on and off the court. Carrington and Smith had dated during their time at Baylor.

In a tweet, Carrington wrote a message that may be implying something about their recent interaction on the court and Smith's recent likes. There was an incident in a game on Monday involving the two, while fans caught the Fever forward liking a post about getting together with an old flame.

"As she should," Carrington wrote.

It's unclear what Dijonai Carrington meant by her recent post, but it might be related to NaLyssa Smith liking a picture of Nelly getting back together with Ashanti. The music icons recently became an item again, and the internet cannot get enough of it.

Another possible explanation was when Smith stopped teammate Erica Wheeler from confronting Carrington during their game on Monday. But all the speculation between the exes began when a video from their season-opening matchup last week became viral.

Smith was called for a loose ball foul on Carrington, who fell to the ground. The Fever forward quickly helped her ex get back up, but the Connecticut Sun announcer called it "tapped from behind' as Smith was holding on to Carrington's waist.

WNBA fans are also intrigued that Dijonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith are following each other on Instagram. It was not the case earlier, but it seems like fans want Carrington and Smith to get back together.

Nevertheless, this is just the internet being curious although it's not surprising to have player relationships in the league.

Dijonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith were still together last year

It's unclear when Dijonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith broke up, but they were still together last year. The ex-couple were interviewed by Ari Chambers for the WNBA's "Off The Top" show on YouTube.

They discussed a variety of topics from basketball, style, fashion and even their relationship that started in Baylor. Carrington even opened up about it by saying that it took some time to adjust after college because they were on different teams to start their professional careers.

"Once we get between them lines, it is what it is—we can talk after we get outside the lines again," Carrington said.

Carrington only spent one season at Baylor since she played for Stanford in her first three years of college basketball. She was a second-round pick in the 2021 WNBA draft by the Connecticut Sun and might be having her breakout season this year.

Meanwhile, Smith spent four years at Baylor before getting selected second overall in 2022 by the Indiana Fever. She's part of a really good young core in Indiana with Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark.