  "AT is like a meek lamb against Aja": Fever fans hail Aliyah Boston for guarding A'ja Wilson better than Alyssa Thomas 

"AT is like a meek lamb against Aja": Fever fans hail Aliyah Boston for guarding A'ja Wilson better than Alyssa Thomas 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 06, 2025 03:41 GMT
"AT is like a meek lamb against Aja": Fever fans hail Aliyah Boston for guarding A'ja Wilson better than Alyssa Thomas
"AT is like a meek lamb against Aja": Fever fans hail Aliyah Boston for guarding A'ja Wilson better than Alyssa Thomas (Image Source: IMAGN)

A'ja Wilson has been unstoppable in the WNBA finals, performing much better than she did during the Aces' semis contest against Aliyah Boston and the Fever. Through two games, the four-time MVP has had consecutive 20-point, 10-rebound double-doubles on 53.8% shooting.

Against the Fever, Wilson tipped off the series with a 16-point night on just 27.3% shooting. While she recovered in Game 2, Boston limited her to a 2025 playoffs-low 13 points on 6 of 20 shooting. With Wilson yet to have such a down game against the Mercury, Fever fans sought the perfect opportunity to diss Alyssa Thomas.

Wilson's MVP rival hasn't been able to limit the Aces star as well as one would have imagined. On the other hand, Boston had significant success compared to not just Thomas, but against every other counterpart Wilson has had in the league in recent memory.

After A'ja Wilson scored 28 points and 14 rebounds in Sunday's 91-78 Game 2 win for the Aces in the WNBA finals, Fever fans revisited Aliyah Boston's success and mocked Alyssa Thomas. Here are the top comments:

A'ja Wilson gets Alyssa Thomas in foul trouble in Game 2

The Aces found a fortunate answer to limit Alyssa Thomas in Game 2. A'ja Wilson maximized her foul-drawing ability against the Mercury star, putting her in foul trouble in the third quarter. It severely hamstrung the Mercury's attempt to bounce back while they trailed by 12.

Thomas finished with 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals, shooting 5 of 9. She played for 30 minutes. Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts wasn't impressed with the officiating against his best player over the refs' reasoning.

He made his thoughts known in the post-game media availability, saying:

"The thing that I just get disappointed in is hearing our officials say that she's hard to officiate because she plays so physical."
Alyssa Thomas and the Mercury have faced flak for their physical approach in the past. However, it never got them in trouble with the officials as much as it did in Game 2.

The Mercury need another approach to have a shot at limiting A'ja Wilson. They don't have someone to go after her in isolation, so the best way to guard her would be to mix up coverages and make her shots more difficult.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
bell-icon Manage notifications