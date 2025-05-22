"Atlanta about to be blown out" - WNBA fans amped over Sophie Cunningham's Fever debut after injury

WNBA fans reacted to Sophie Cunningham's upcoming debut for the Indiana Fever. The guard has been upgraded to available for Thursday's game against the Atlanta Dream after missing Indiana's first two games due to a right ankle injury.

Fans said that with Cunningham available, the Fever will win the rematch against the Dream. On Tuesday, Indiana lost at home 91-90.

"Atlanta about to be blown out," one fan tweeted.

"Revenge game dialing in..," another fan wrote.

"Uh oh!!! Soph about to play with a vengeance," a fan said.

Others shared their excitement about Cunningham, with one fan saying that the 6-foot-1 guard is a possible candidate for this season's Sixth Player of the Year award.

"Sophie Cunningham 6th woman of the year campaign begins!" one fan commented.

"Best news! Welcome back, Sophie," another fan posted.

"Almost like Christmas!" a fan wrote.

Cunningham spent the first six seasons of her career with the Phoenix Mercury, the team that drafted her as the 13th pick in 2019. The Fever acquired her in January via a four-team trade. Indiana hopes that Cunningham could bolster its bench unit.

Last season, Sophie Cunningham averaged 8.4 points on 42.9% shooting, including 37.8% from 3-point range. She also put up 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game in 27.8 minutes.

In the 2025 WNBA general manager survey released on May 15, GMs voted Sophie Cunnigham, Chicago Sky's Ariel Atkins and Dallas Wings' DiJonai Carrington as those who will turn out to be the "most underrated player acquisition."

Fever coach Stephanie White comments on Sophie Cunningham's availability

Before Thursday's game against the Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White was asked about the progress of Sophie Cunningham's setback.

According to a clip posted by Indy Star Sports' Chloe Peterson on Thursday, White said the Fever staff ensured that Cunningham was fully ready to play. The guard will not be on a minutes restriction on Thursday.

"She's continued to make great progress without a lot of regression," White said. "And I think the most important thing for us was making sure she had her balance back in terms of her explosiveness and her landing. She wasn't compensating in any way that might have set her up for future injury."

"She's gotten some workouts in and has looked good and felt close to normal, so we're ready to give her a go."

White added that Cunningham's energy, scoring ability and physicality will help the team get their second victory of the season and avenge Tuesday's home loss to Atlanta.

