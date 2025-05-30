Atlanta Dream provides massive update on Brittney Griner's availability amid injury concerns ahead of showdown vs Storm

The Atlanta Dream are set to take on the Seattle Storm in an interconference regular season matchup on Friday. Ahead of the game, the franchise issued a significant update on Brittney Griner, who has missed the last two contests due to a left knee injury.

Griner has now been listed as “probable” on the injury report, signaling a likely return to the court. Despite her absence, the Dream secured back-to-back victories in convincing fashion, showcasing their depth and resilience.

Under head coach Karl Smesko, the Dream have had a strong start to the season, with Griner playing a key role in their early success. Atlanta currently sits second in the Eastern Conference and fourth overall in the league with a 4–2 record through six games.

Talking about Brittney Griner, the 6-foot-9 center is averaging 14.8 points on an efficient 49.0% shooting from the floor. She also averages 7.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists through four games.

Atlanta will be eager to have Griner back in the lineup against the Storm, especially with a tough road challenge looming against a formidable opponent. The former champion’s return would provide a significant boost, not only enhancing the Dream’s offensive firepower and rebounding strength, but also adding length and physicality that could pose serious problems for Seattle’s defense.

Where to watch Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm?

The Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm game will take place on Friday, May 30, at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Tip off is slated for 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Dream vs. Storm game will be broadcast on ION while the pregame coverage will begin one hour before tip off. For those looking to stream the action live, the game will be available on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

