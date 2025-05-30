  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Brittney Griner
  • Atlanta Dream provides massive update on Brittney Griner's availability amid injury concerns ahead of showdown vs Storm

Atlanta Dream provides massive update on Brittney Griner's availability amid injury concerns ahead of showdown vs Storm

By Atishay Jain
Modified May 30, 2025 11:30 GMT
Connecticut Sun v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty
Atlanta Dream provides massive update on Brittney Griner's availability amid injury concerns ahead of showdown vs Storm. (Image Source: Getty)

The Atlanta Dream are set to take on the Seattle Storm in an interconference regular season matchup on Friday. Ahead of the game, the franchise issued a significant update on Brittney Griner, who has missed the last two contests due to a left knee injury.

Ad

Griner has now been listed as “probable” on the injury report, signaling a likely return to the court. Despite her absence, the Dream secured back-to-back victories in convincing fashion, showcasing their depth and resilience.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Under head coach Karl Smesko, the Dream have had a strong start to the season, with Griner playing a key role in their early success. Atlanta currently sits second in the Eastern Conference and fourth overall in the league with a 4–2 record through six games.

Talking about Brittney Griner, the 6-foot-9 center is averaging 14.8 points on an efficient 49.0% shooting from the floor. She also averages 7.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists through four games.

Ad
Ad

Atlanta will be eager to have Griner back in the lineup against the Storm, especially with a tough road challenge looming against a formidable opponent. The former champion’s return would provide a significant boost, not only enhancing the Dream’s offensive firepower and rebounding strength, but also adding length and physicality that could pose serious problems for Seattle’s defense.

Where to watch Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm?

The Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm game will take place on Friday, May 30, at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Tip off is slated for 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Dream vs. Storm game will be broadcast on ION while the pregame coverage will begin one hour before tip off. For those looking to stream the action live, the game will be available on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications