"Y’all think the Luka trade was bad" - Jason Whitlock jabs at Brittney Griner invoking her controversial prisoner trade over heated ref outburst

Sports analyst Jason Whitlock criticized Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner after the latter's outburst at an official during an in-game interview.

While being interviewed by a CBS Sports reporter after the first half of Saturday's game, a seemingly pissed Griner had an animated argument with one of the officials as they passed behind. The 10-time WNBA All-Star was heard yelling:

"Be f***ing better."

Whitlock referenced the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers and Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks to throw shots at Griner.

"We traded the Merchant of Death for BG. And y’all think the Luka trade was bad," Whitlock wrote.

Griner apologized as she resumed the live interview, and the clip has gone viral.

In December 2022, the 6-foot-9 star was part of a 1-on-1 prisoner swap with Russian Viktor Bout, also called the "Merchant of Death." Bout was sentenced to 25 years in prison on the following charges: "conspiring to kill Americans, acquire and export anti-aircraft missiles and provide material support to a terrorist organization."

Griner was arrested in February 2022 at Moscow's airport as vape cartridges with "oil derived from cannabis" were found in her backpack. Before the exchange, she had a nine-year sentence in Russia on drug smuggling charges.

The Dream had an 83-75 win over the Dallas Wings on Saturday at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. Brittney Griner finished the game with 15 points and eight rebounds on 7-for-14 shooting.

Jason Whitlock chimes in on Brittney Griner's alleged remarks towards Caitlin Clark

During Thursday's 81-76 loss to Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever, Atlanta Dream star Brittney Griner was seen allegedly saying "trash" and "f***ing white girl." Griner fouled out with 3:38 left.

Jason Whitlock shared his thoughts about Griner's alleged racial slurs.

"WNBA launches investigation into Indiana Fever fans for racially insensitive noises that no one heard.... Meanwhile....," Whitlock tweeted on Friday, re-posting the viral clip.

While Griner's intent and remarks are unverified, her comments just add fuel to the recent issue regarding racism. Following reports of racial slurs directed at Angel Reese during the season opener between the Chicago Sky and the Fever, the WNBA launched an investigation.

"The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or in society. We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter," the league said in a statement released on Sunday.

Brittney Griner's Dream return to action on Sunday against the visiting Connecticut Sun in the second game of a back-to-back set. Atlanta split its first four games to start the season.

