  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Atlanta Dream's MP takes sneaky jibe at Indiana Fever's first-round win after Stephanie White's latest remark: "Tell us about it"

Atlanta Dream's MP takes sneaky jibe at Indiana Fever's first-round win after Stephanie White's latest remark: "Tell us about it"

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Sep 25, 2025 11:46 GMT
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game Three - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game Three - Source: Getty

The Indiana Fever recently found themselves on the receiving end of some criticism from Atlanta Dream’s managing partner, Larry Gottesdiener. He took shots at Fever coach, Stephanie White.

Ad

White expressed her disappointment after Indiana’s Game 2 semifinal loss on Tuesday, frustrated with how frequently the game was being interrupted by officials’ whistles. She felt her team couldn’t get into a rhythm because of the constant fouls being called.

"Well it's hard for us to find flow when there's a foul called every 10 seconds,” White complained. “I mean it just really is."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Gottesdiener used this opportunity to highlight the irony, reminding everyone that the Dream had struggled with the same issue in their opening-round series against the Fever.

“Tell us about it,” he reacted to the X post.
Ad

Stephanie White was apt about Game 2 between the Fever and the Las Vegas Aces being constantly halted, with officials calling 41 fouls across both teams. Those stoppages led to 36 free throws in total, 15 for Indiana and 21 for Las Vegas.

Interestingly, the Fever had already experienced something similar in their opening-round matchup against the Dream. Across the three games, that series averaged 39.3 fouls, including 43 calls in Game 1 alone. On average, the whistles led to 36.3 free throws, with Indiana taking about 21 and Atlanta getting roughly 15.3.

Ad

Stephanie White criticizes Fever for lack of intent in Game 2

Stephanie White voiced her frustration about the physicality and foul calls after Tuesday's loss. She also held her team accountable, saying they showed little aggression and lacked intent.

"We didn't throw any [punches]," White said (timestamp 1:33 onwards). "The reality is they came in, they were physical, they dictated, and we were on our heels. We were passive. We were reactive to everything."
Ad
"I thought we didn't do a good job of attacking the rim. We were on our heels. We were settling for jumpers. We were holding the ball.”

youtube-cover
Ad

The Fever managed to stay competitive for the first half of the opening quarter. But once A’ja Wilson and co. took an 11-8 lead with 5:16 left in the first, they never looked back. They controlled the game from that point on, ultimately clinching a comfortable 90-68 victory.

The series now shifts to Indiana, with Game 3 scheduled for Friday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications