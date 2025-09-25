Atlanta Dream's MP takes sneaky jibe at Indiana Fever's first-round win after Stephanie White's latest remark: "Tell us about it"

The Indiana Fever recently found themselves on the receiving end of some criticism from Atlanta Dream’s managing partner, Larry Gottesdiener. He took shots at Fever coach, Stephanie White.

White expressed her disappointment after Indiana’s Game 2 semifinal loss on Tuesday, frustrated with how frequently the game was being interrupted by officials’ whistles. She felt her team couldn’t get into a rhythm because of the constant fouls being called.

"Well it's hard for us to find flow when there's a foul called every 10 seconds,” White complained. “I mean it just really is."

Gottesdiener used this opportunity to highlight the irony, reminding everyone that the Dream had struggled with the same issue in their opening-round series against the Fever.

“Tell us about it,” he reacted to the X post.

Stephanie White was apt about Game 2 between the Fever and the Las Vegas Aces being constantly halted, with officials calling 41 fouls across both teams. Those stoppages led to 36 free throws in total, 15 for Indiana and 21 for Las Vegas.

Interestingly, the Fever had already experienced something similar in their opening-round matchup against the Dream. Across the three games, that series averaged 39.3 fouls, including 43 calls in Game 1 alone. On average, the whistles led to 36.3 free throws, with Indiana taking about 21 and Atlanta getting roughly 15.3.

Stephanie White criticizes Fever for lack of intent in Game 2

Stephanie White voiced her frustration about the physicality and foul calls after Tuesday's loss. She also held her team accountable, saying they showed little aggression and lacked intent.

"We didn't throw any [punches]," White said (timestamp 1:33 onwards). "The reality is they came in, they were physical, they dictated, and we were on our heels. We were passive. We were reactive to everything."

"I thought we didn't do a good job of attacking the rim. We were on our heels. We were settling for jumpers. We were holding the ball.”

The Fever managed to stay competitive for the first half of the opening quarter. But once A’ja Wilson and co. took an 11-8 lead with 5:16 left in the first, they never looked back. They controlled the game from that point on, ultimately clinching a comfortable 90-68 victory.

The series now shifts to Indiana, with Game 3 scheduled for Friday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

