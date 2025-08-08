  • home icon
  • Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 7 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Aug 08, 2025 00:58 GMT
Chicago Sky v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty
The Atlanta Dream and the Chicago Sky battled on Thursday (Image source: Getty)

The Atlanta Dream and the Chicago Sky battled on Thursday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

The teams are on opposite ends of the WNBA standings. The Dream is tied for No. 3 with an 18-11 record, while the Sky is No. 11 with an 8-21 record.

This is the fourth and final meeting between the teams this season. Atlanta leads the regular-season series 3-0. The Dream had an 88-70 win on June 13, a 93-80 victory on June 22 and a 37-point win (86-49) on July 16.

Atlanta Dream vs. Chicago Sky player stats and box score

Chicago Sky player stats and box score

also-read-trending Trending
PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Michaela Onyenwere20100001-40-00-06
Elizabeth Williams24100201-60-00-05
Kamilla Cardoso85412134-70-00-25
Ariel Atkins44200112-40-10-06
Rachel Banham112100104-72-31-15
Rebecca Allen31010001-21-10-00
Sevgi Uzun01200100-20-10-01
Kia Nurse01100000-10-00-00
Maddy Westbeld42011002-20-00-02
Angel ReeseDNP----------
Hailey Van LithDNP----------
Courtney VanderslootDNP----------
Atlanta Dream player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Allisha Gray114100004-81-32-2-6
Naz Hillmon25120300-40-22-2-5
Brionna Jones54111012-61-20-0-8
Te-Hina Paopao30100111-61-30-0-3
Jordin Canada73103103-70-11-2-8
Nia Coffey02101100-10-00-01
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough01000000-10-00-0-1
Maya CaldwellDNP----------
Brittney GrinerDNP----------
Rhyne HowardDNP----------
Kamiah SmallsDNP----------
Taylor ThierryDNP----------
Atlanta Dream vs. Chicago Sky game summary

At the end of the opening quarter, the Chicago Sky had an 18-15 lead over the Atlanta Dream. Kamilla Cardoso and Rachel Banham scored six points apiece for the Sky.

Chicago outscored Atlanta 16-13 in the second quarter to increase its lead to six (34-28) at halftime. Banham led the Sky in the first half with 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range. Cardoso added eight points, five rebounds and four assists on 4-for-7 shooting.

Allisha Gray led Atlanta with 11 points and four rebounds on 4-for-8 shooting. Jordin Canada added seven points, while Brionna Jones had five points in the first half.

The Dream will return to action on Sunday when they visit the Phoenix Mercury. Meanwhile, the Sky will battle the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

