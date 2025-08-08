Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 7 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Atlanta Dream and the Chicago Sky battled on Thursday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

The teams are on opposite ends of the WNBA standings. The Dream is tied for No. 3 with an 18-11 record, while the Sky is No. 11 with an 8-21 record.

This is the fourth and final meeting between the teams this season. Atlanta leads the regular-season series 3-0. The Dream had an 88-70 win on June 13, a 93-80 victory on June 22 and a 37-point win (86-49) on July 16.

Atlanta Dream vs. Chicago Sky player stats and box score

Chicago Sky player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Michaela Onyenwer e 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1-4 0-0 0-0 6 Elizabeth Williams 2 4 1 0 0 2 0 1-6 0-0 0-0 5 Kamilla Cardoso 8 5 4 1 2 1 3 4-7 0-0 0-2 5 Ariel Atkins 4 4 2 0 0 1 1 2-4 0-1 0-0 6 Rachel Banham 11 2 1 0 0 1 0 4-7 2-3 1-1 5 Rebecca Allen 3 1 0 1 0 0 0 1-2 1-1 0-0 0 Sevgi Uzun 0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 1 Kia Nurse 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 Maddy Westbeld 4 2 0 1 1 0 0 2-2 0-0 0-0 2 Angel Reese DNP - - - - - - - - - - Hailey Van Lith DNP - - - - - - - - - - Courtney Vandersloot DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Atlanta Dream player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Allisha Gray 11 4 1 0 0 0 0 4-8 1-3 2-2 -6 Naz Hillmon 2 5 1 2 0 3 0 0-4 0-2 2-2 -5 Brionna Jones 5 4 1 1 1 0 1 2-6 1-2 0-0 -8 Te-Hina Paopao 3 0 1 0 0 1 1 1-6 1-3 0-0 -3 Jordin Canada 7 3 1 0 3 1 0 3-7 0-1 1-2 -8 Nia Coffey 0 2 1 0 1 1 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 Shatori Walker-Kimbrough 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -1 Maya Caldwell DNP - - - - - - - - - - Brittney Griner DNP - - - - - - - - - - Rhyne Howard DNP - - - - - - - - - - Kamiah Smalls DNP - - - - - - - - - - Taylor Thierry DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Atlanta Dream vs. Chicago Sky game summary

At the end of the opening quarter, the Chicago Sky had an 18-15 lead over the Atlanta Dream. Kamilla Cardoso and Rachel Banham scored six points apiece for the Sky.

Chicago outscored Atlanta 16-13 in the second quarter to increase its lead to six (34-28) at halftime. Banham led the Sky in the first half with 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range. Cardoso added eight points, five rebounds and four assists on 4-for-7 shooting.

Allisha Gray led Atlanta with 11 points and four rebounds on 4-for-8 shooting. Jordin Canada added seven points, while Brionna Jones had five points in the first half.

The Dream will return to action on Sunday when they visit the Phoenix Mercury. Meanwhile, the Sky will battle the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

