  • Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky Player Stats and Box Scores for June 8 | 2024 WNBA Season

By Orlando Silva
Modified Jun 09, 2024 00:36 GMT
Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky Player Stats and Box Scores for June 8

The Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky was the second and final game of today's WNBA round. The Commissioner's Cup started this week, and these two teams continued the in-season tournament with the first meeting between them this season.

The Dream arrived at Wintrust Arena with a 4-4 record, ready to surpass the .500 mark against a team with a similar record and start to the season. The Chicago Sky boasted a 4-5 record, set to win two consecutive games for the first time this campaign.

The visitors' expectations became a reality as the Dream built on a 29-15 first-quarter win to get an advantage they didn't let away for the rest of the game. Tina Charles dropped 22 points for the Dream, while Cheyenne Parker contributed with 18 to lead their team to the 89-80 win.

Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso and Dana Evans scored 13 points apiece, while Marina Mabrey added 12 points that weren't enough to beat the Dream. These two teams have similar realities but the more experienced Dream came out victorious in this entertaining match.

Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky game player stats and box scores

Atlanta Dream game player stats and box scores

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3PT+/-
Cheyenne Parker18442017-120-09
Tina Charles22713116-111-28
Allisha Gray14301123-92-414
Rhyne Howard106105023-102-54
Haley Jones6230013-50-16
Nia Coffey0000020-30-00
Lorela Cubaj0200000-20-0-1
Naz Hillmon8 3 11114-40-02
Aerial Powers113 02125-111-3-8
Crystal Dangerfield0 1 30010-10-111

Chicago Sky game player stats and box scores

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3PT+/-
Angel Reese131325035-100-0-3
Kamilla Cardoso13510026-110-04
Diamond DeShields8030012-60-3-1
Marina Mabrey12320024-121-4-15
Dana Evans13051065-81-20
Isabelle Harrison7501122-30-0-13
Brianna Turner 2000001-10-0-3
Michaela Onyenwere0000100-00-0-3
Lindsay Allen8 1 20033-41-2-4
Kysre Gondrezick0 0 11010-00-0-4
Chennedy Carter4 2 10001-50-0-3

Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky Game Summary

The Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky didn't have the closest start, with the visitors winning the first quarter 29-15. The Sky bounced back by winning the second quarter 24-22, going to halftime trailing a 12-point deficit. The Dream started the second half with a 21-18 win before the Sky tried to make a fourth-quarter comeback, winning that period 23-17.

Tina Charles led her team with 22 points and seven rebounds. Rhyne Howard recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists. Cheyenne Parker did a little bit of everything, dropping 18 points while grabbing four rebounds and dishing four assists.

They found support in Naz Hillmon's eight points and Aerial Powers' 11 units to beat the young Sky team.

Angel Reese also posted a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds in 33 minutes. Kamilla Cardoso scored the same points in 21 minutes, while Dana Evans contributed the same number.

The Sky's starting lineup had a more balanced performance, but the Dream's individualities made the difference, giving the host team the sixth loss of the season.

Edited by Ribin Peter
