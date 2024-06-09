Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky Player Stats and Box Scores for June 8 | 2024 WNBA Season

The Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky was the second and final game of today's WNBA round. The Commissioner's Cup started this week, and these two teams continued the in-season tournament with the first meeting between them this season.

The Dream arrived at Wintrust Arena with a 4-4 record, ready to surpass the .500 mark against a team with a similar record and start to the season. The Chicago Sky boasted a 4-5 record, set to win two consecutive games for the first time this campaign.

The visitors' expectations became a reality as the Dream built on a 29-15 first-quarter win to get an advantage they didn't let away for the rest of the game. Tina Charles dropped 22 points for the Dream, while Cheyenne Parker contributed with 18 to lead their team to the 89-80 win.

Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso and Dana Evans scored 13 points apiece, while Marina Mabrey added 12 points that weren't enough to beat the Dream. These two teams have similar realities but the more experienced Dream came out victorious in this entertaining match.

Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky game player stats and box scores

Atlanta Dream game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT +/- Cheyenne Parker 18 4 4 2 0 1 7-12 0-0 9 Tina Charles 22 7 1 3 1 1 6-11 1-2 8 Allisha Gray 14 3 0 1 1 2 3-9 2-4 14 Rhyne Howard 10 6 10 5 0 2 3-10 2-5 4 Haley Jones 6 2 3 0 0 1 3-5 0-1 6 Nia Coffey 0 0 0 0 0 2 0-3 0-0 0 Lorela Cubaj 0 2 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-0 -1 Naz Hillmon 8 3 1 1 1 1 4-4 0-0 2 Aerial Powers 11 3 0 2 1 2 5-11 1-3 -8 Crystal Dangerfield 0 1 3 0 0 1 0-1 0-1 11

Chicago Sky game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT +/- Angel Reese 13 13 2 5 0 3 5-10 0-0 -3 Kamilla Cardoso 13 5 1 0 0 2 6-11 0-0 4 Diamond DeShields 8 0 3 0 0 1 2-6 0-3 -1 Marina Mabrey 12 3 2 0 0 2 4-12 1-4 -15 Dana Evans 13 0 5 1 0 6 5-8 1-2 0 Isabelle Harrison 7 5 0 1 1 2 2-3 0-0 -13 Brianna Turner 2 0 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 -3 Michaela Onyenwere 0 0 0 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 -3 Lindsay Allen 8 1 2 0 0 3 3-4 1-2 -4 Kysre Gondrezick 0 0 1 1 0 1 0-0 0-0 -4 Chennedy Carter 4 2 1 0 0 0 1-5 0-0 -3

Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky Game Summary

The Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky didn't have the closest start, with the visitors winning the first quarter 29-15. The Sky bounced back by winning the second quarter 24-22, going to halftime trailing a 12-point deficit. The Dream started the second half with a 21-18 win before the Sky tried to make a fourth-quarter comeback, winning that period 23-17.

Tina Charles led her team with 22 points and seven rebounds. Rhyne Howard recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists. Cheyenne Parker did a little bit of everything, dropping 18 points while grabbing four rebounds and dishing four assists.

They found support in Naz Hillmon's eight points and Aerial Powers' 11 units to beat the young Sky team.

Angel Reese also posted a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds in 33 minutes. Kamilla Cardoso scored the same points in 21 minutes, while Dana Evans contributed the same number.

The Sky's starting lineup had a more balanced performance, but the Dream's individualities made the difference, giving the host team the sixth loss of the season.

