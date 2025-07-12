  • home icon
  • WNBA
  Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 11 | 2025 WNBA Season

Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 11 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jul 12, 2025 00:23 GMT
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty
The Atlanta Dream battled the Indiana Fever on Friday (Image source: Getty)

The Atlanta Dream battled the Indiana Fever on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The game is the fourth and final meeting between the teams this season. Atlanta has won two of the first three games. The Dream won 91-90 on May 20, while the Fever avenged their loss with an 81-76 win two days later. On June 10, Atlanta had a 77-58 win.

The Fever (9-10) are looking to snap a two-game losing skid, while the Dream (12-7) aim to snag a second consecutive victory.

Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Lexie Hull02100200-10-10-0-8
Natasha Howard54001002-40-11-1-5
Aliyah Boston93530202-41-14-4-3
Kelsey Mitchell140100126-122-60-0-9
Caitlin Clark41510202-70-40-0-9
Aari McDonald21000101-10-00-05
Sophie Cunningham36010011-31-10-06
Damiris Dantas32020001-41-40-0-2
Sydney ColsonDNP----------
Makayla TimpsonDNP----------
Brianna TurnerDNP----------
Atlanta Dream player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Rhyne Howard52111012-41-20-02
Brionna Jones43122001-20-02-43
Brittney Griner45111101-70-02-24
Allisha Gray21010001-60-30-03
Jordin Canada2613110010-156-90-01
Naz Hillmon03200110-10-10-03
Maya Caldwell41012002-30-10-05
Te-Hina Paopao00000000-00-00-04
Nia CoffeyDNP----------
Taylor ThierryDNP----------
Shatori Walker-KimbroughDNP----------
Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever game summary

The Atlanta Dream had a 23-21 lead over the Indiana Fever at the end of the opening quarter. Jordin Canada scored 10 points on 4-for-7 (2-for-4 from 3-point range) for Atlanta.

The Dream outscored the Fever 22-19 in the second quarter to take a five-point lead (45-40) into the halftime break. Canada scored 26 points on 10-for-15, including 6-for-9 from 3-point range in the first half.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 14 points on 6-for-12 (2-for-6 from the 3-point line). Aliyah Boston added nine points and five assists, while Caitlin Clark had four points on 2-for-7 in the first half.

Both teams return to action on Sunday. Atlanta will face the New York Liberty in Brooklyn, while Indiana will host Paige Bueckers' Dallas Wings in the final game of its five-game homestand.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.






