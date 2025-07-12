Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 11 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Atlanta Dream battled the Indiana Fever on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The game is the fourth and final meeting between the teams this season. Atlanta has won two of the first three games. The Dream won 91-90 on May 20, while the Fever avenged their loss with an 81-76 win two days later. On June 10, Atlanta had a 77-58 win.

The Fever (9-10) are looking to snap a two-game losing skid, while the Dream (12-7) aim to snag a second consecutive victory.

Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Lexie Hull 0 2 1 0 0 2 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -8 Natasha Howard 5 4 0 0 1 0 0 2-4 0-1 1-1 -5 Aliyah Boston 9 3 5 3 0 2 0 2-4 1-1 4-4 -3 Kelsey Mitchell 14 0 1 0 0 1 2 6-12 2-6 0-0 -9 Caitlin Clark 4 1 5 1 0 2 0 2-7 0-4 0-0 -9 Aari McDonald 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 5 Sophie Cunningham 3 6 0 1 0 0 1 1-3 1-1 0-0 6 Damiris Dantas 3 2 0 2 0 0 0 1-4 1-4 0-0 -2 Sydney Colson DNP - - - - - - - - - - Makayla Timpson DNP - - - - - - - - - - Brianna Turner DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Atlanta Dream player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Rhyne Howard 5 2 1 1 1 0 1 2-4 1-2 0-0 2 Brionna Jones 4 3 1 2 2 0 0 1-2 0-0 2-4 3 Brittney Griner 4 5 1 1 1 1 0 1-7 0-0 2-2 4 Allisha Gray 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 1-6 0-3 0-0 3 Jordin Canada 26 1 3 1 1 0 0 10-15 6-9 0-0 1 Naz Hillmon 0 3 2 0 0 1 1 0-1 0-1 0-0 3 Maya Caldwell 4 1 0 1 2 0 0 2-3 0-1 0-0 5 Te-Hina Paopao 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 4 Nia Coffey DNP - - - - - - - - - - Taylor Thierry DNP - - - - - - - - - - Shatori Walker-Kimbrough DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever game summary

The Atlanta Dream had a 23-21 lead over the Indiana Fever at the end of the opening quarter. Jordin Canada scored 10 points on 4-for-7 (2-for-4 from 3-point range) for Atlanta.

The Dream outscored the Fever 22-19 in the second quarter to take a five-point lead (45-40) into the halftime break. Canada scored 26 points on 10-for-15, including 6-for-9 from 3-point range in the first half.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 14 points on 6-for-12 (2-for-6 from the 3-point line). Aliyah Boston added nine points and five assists, while Caitlin Clark had four points on 2-for-7 in the first half.

Both teams return to action on Sunday. Atlanta will face the New York Liberty in Brooklyn, while Indiana will host Paige Bueckers' Dallas Wings in the final game of its five-game homestand.

