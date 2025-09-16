Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Player Stats and Box Score (Sep. 16) | Game 2, 2025 WNBA Playoffs

The Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream battled in Game 2 of their first-round series on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Atlanta leads the best-of-three series 1-0 and looks to sweep Indiana.

In their playoff opener on Sunday, the Dream won 80-68 at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. If necessary, the do-or-die Game 3 of the opening-round series will be scheduled on Thursday back in Atlanta. The winner will battle either the second-seed Las Vegas Aces or the seventh-seed Seattle Storm in a best-of-five semifinals.

The Atlanta finished the regular season as the No. 3 seed with a 30-14 record, while Indiana is No. 6 with a 24-20 record.

Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Lexie Hul l 4 1 0 2 0 1 0 1-2 0-1 2-2 3 Natasha Howard 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 8 Aliyah Boston 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 Kelsey Mitchell 8 0 0 1 2 2 0 2-5 2-2 2-2 6 Odyssey Sims 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 4 Makayla Timpson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 Aerial Powers 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 1-1 3 Brianna Turner 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 5 Shey Peddy 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 1-2 1-2 0-0 2 Chloe Bibby DNP - - - - - - - - - - Caitlin Clark DNP - - - - - - - - - - Sydney Colson DNP - - - - - - - - - - Sophie Cunningham DNP - - - - - - - - - - Damiris Dantas DNP - - - - - - - - - - Bree Hall DNP - - - - - - - - - - Aari McDonald DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Atlanta Dream player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Rhyne Howard 0 1 2 1 1 1 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 -6 Naz Hillmon 0 1 2 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -6 Brionna Jones 6 1 0 0 2 0 0 3-3 0-0 0-0 -5 Allisha Gray 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 -5 Jordin Canada 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 2-3 0-0 0-2 -5 Maya Caldwell 0 2 0 1 0 2 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -1 Brittney Griner 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 -1 Te-Hina Paopao 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -1 Nia Coffey DNP - - - - - - - - - - Sika Koné DNP - - - - - - - - - - Taylor Thierry DNP - - - - - - - - - - Shatori Walker-Kimbrough DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever game summary

The Indiana Fever had a 20-14 lead over the Atlanta Dream at the end of the opening quarter. Kelsey Mitchell scored eight points in the quarter to lead the Fever.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

