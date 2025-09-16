Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Player Stats and Box Score (Sep. 16) | Game 2, 2025 WNBA Playoffs
The Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream battled in Game 2 of their first-round series on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Atlanta leads the best-of-three series 1-0 and looks to sweep Indiana.
In their playoff opener on Sunday, the Dream won 80-68 at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. If necessary, the do-or-die Game 3 of the opening-round series will be scheduled on Thursday back in Atlanta. The winner will battle either the second-seed Las Vegas Aces or the seventh-seed Seattle Storm in a best-of-five semifinals.
The Atlanta finished the regular season as the No. 3 seed with a 30-14 record, while Indiana is No. 6 with a 24-20 record.
Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score
Indiana Fever player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Lexie Hull
4
1
0
2
0
1
0
1-2
0-1
2-2
3
Natasha Howard
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0-1
0-1
0-0
8
Aliyah Boston
2
0
1
1
0
0
0
1-2
0-0
0-0
1
Kelsey Mitchell
8
0
0
1
2
2
0
2-5
2-2
2-2
6
Odyssey Sims
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
4
Makayla Timpson
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
-2
Aerial Powers
3
3
0
0
0
0
0
1-1
0-0
1-1
3
Brianna Turner
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
5
Shey Peddy
3
0
0
0
0
1
0
1-2
1-2
0-0
2
Chloe Bibby
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Caitlin Clark
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sydney Colson
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sophie Cunningham
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Damiris Dantas
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Bree Hall
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Aari McDonald
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Atlanta Dream player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Rhyne Howard
0
1
2
1
1
1
0
0-2
0-1
0-0
-6
Naz Hillmon
0
1
2
1
0
0
0
0-1
0-1
0-0
-6
Brionna Jones
6
1
0
0
2
0
0
3-3
0-0
0-0
-5
Allisha Gray
2
1
0
1
0
0
0
1-2
0-0
0-0
-5
Jordin Canada
4
0
2
0
0
0
0
2-3
0-0
0-2
-5
Maya Caldwell
0
2
0
1
0
2
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
-1
Brittney Griner
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
1-2
0-0
0-0
-1
Te-Hina Paopao
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-1
0-1
0-0
-1
Nia Coffey
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sika Koné
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Taylor Thierry
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever game summary
The Indiana Fever had a 20-14 lead over the Atlanta Dream at the end of the opening quarter. Kelsey Mitchell scored eight points in the quarter to lead the Fever.
This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.
About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos
Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.
Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.
Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.
Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.