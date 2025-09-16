  • home icon
  • Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Player Stats and Box Score (Sep. 16) | Game 2, 2025 WNBA Playoffs

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Sep 16, 2025 23:58 GMT
The Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream battled in Game 2 of their first-round series on Tuesday (Image source: Getty)

The Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream battled in Game 2 of their first-round series on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Atlanta leads the best-of-three series 1-0 and looks to sweep Indiana.

In their playoff opener on Sunday, the Dream won 80-68 at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. If necessary, the do-or-die Game 3 of the opening-round series will be scheduled on Thursday back in Atlanta. The winner will battle either the second-seed Las Vegas Aces or the seventh-seed Seattle Storm in a best-of-five semifinals.

The Atlanta finished the regular season as the No. 3 seed with a 30-14 record, while Indiana is No. 6 with a 24-20 record.

Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Lexie Hull41020101-20-12-23
Natasha Howard02100000-10-10-08
Aliyah Boston20110001-20-00-01
Kelsey Mitchell80012202-52-22-26
Odyssey Sims01100000-10-00-04
Makayla Timpson00000000-00-00-0-2
Aerial Powers33000001-10-01-13
Brianna Turner01000000-00-00-05
Shey Peddy30000101-21-20-02
Chloe BibbyDNP----------
Caitlin ClarkDNP----------
Sydney ColsonDNP----------
Sophie CunninghamDNP----------
Damiris DantasDNP----------
Bree HallDNP----------
Aari McDonaldDNP----------
Atlanta Dream player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Rhyne Howard01211100-20-10-0-6
Naz Hillmon01210000-10-10-0-6
Brionna Jones61002003-30-00-0-5
Allisha Gray21010001-20-00-0-5
Jordin Canada40200002-30-00-2-5
Maya Caldwell02010200-00-00-0-1
Brittney Griner20000001-20-00-0-1
Te-Hina Paopao00000000-10-10-0-1
Nia CoffeyDNP----------
Sika KonéDNP----------
Taylor ThierryDNP----------
Shatori Walker-KimbroughDNP----------
Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever game summary

The Indiana Fever had a 20-14 lead over the Atlanta Dream at the end of the opening quarter. Kelsey Mitchell scored eight points in the quarter to lead the Fever.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

