  Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Player Stats and Box Score (Sep. 18) | Game 3, 2025 WNBA Playoffs

Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Player Stats and Box Score (Sep. 18) | Game 3, 2025 WNBA Playoffs

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Sep 18, 2025 23:58 GMT
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game One - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream (Image source: Getty)

The Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever battled in Game 3 of their first-round series on Thursday at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. The best-of-three series is tied at one game apiece.

Atlanta won 80-68 in Game 1 on Sunday, while Indiana won 77-60 in Tuesday's Game 2. The winner of the first-round series between the Dream and the Fever will face either the Las Vegas Aces or the Seattle Storm in the semifinals. The best-of-five semifinals starts on Saturday.

Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Atlanta Dream player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Rhyne Howard42200212-50-20-0-4
Naz Hillmon21020001-20-10-0-2
Brionna Jones51220012-30-01-1-6
Allisha Gray64020103-30-00-04
Jordin Canada41200002-20-00-01
Te-Hina Paopao61000003-50-10-0-3
Brittney Griner00100000-10-00-04
Maya Caldwell00000000-00-00-0-4
Nia CoffeyDNP----------
Sika KonéDNP----------
Taylor ThierryDNP----------
Shatori Walker-KimbroughDNP----------
Indiana Fever player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Lexie Hull20100100-20-22-2-2
Natasha Howard43110002-30-00-0-2
Aliyah Boston33210001-40-11-24
Kelsey Mitchell110000003-51-24-42
Odyssey Sims71301002-31-12-23
Brianna Turner00000000-00-00-0-4
Makayla Timpson03000000-20-00-06
Aerial Powers20000001-20-10-04
Shey Peddy00000000-00-00-0-1
Bree HallDNP----------
Chloe BibbyDNP----------
Caitlin ClarkDNP----------
Sydney ColsonDNP----------
Sophie CunninghamDNP----------
Damiris DantasDNP----------
Aari McDonaldDNP----------
Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever game summary

The Indiana Fever had a 29-27 lead over the Atlanta Dream at the end of the opening quarter. Kelsey Mitchell scored 11 points on 3-for-5 shooting to lead Indiana.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
