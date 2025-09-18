Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Player Stats and Box Score (Sep. 18) | Game 3, 2025 WNBA Playoffs

The Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever battled in Game 3 of their first-round series on Thursday at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. The best-of-three series is tied at one game apiece.

Atlanta won 80-68 in Game 1 on Sunday, while Indiana won 77-60 in Tuesday's Game 2. The winner of the first-round series between the Dream and the Fever will face either the Las Vegas Aces or the Seattle Storm in the semifinals. The best-of-five semifinals starts on Saturday.

Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Atlanta Dream player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Rhyne Howar d 4 2 2 0 0 2 1 2-5 0-2 0-0 -4 Naz Hillmon 2 1 0 2 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 -2 Brionna Jones 5 1 2 2 0 0 1 2-3 0-0 1-1 -6 Allisha Gray 6 4 0 2 0 1 0 3-3 0-0 0-0 4 Jordin Canada 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 2-2 0-0 0-0 1 Te-Hina Paopao 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 3-5 0-1 0-0 -3 Brittney Griner 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 4 Maya Caldwell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Nia Coffey DNP - - - - - - - - - - Sika Koné DNP - - - - - - - - - - Taylor Thierry DNP - - - - - - - - - - Shatori Walker-Kimbrough DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Lexie Hul l 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 0-2 0-2 2-2 -2 Natasha Howard 4 3 1 1 0 0 0 2-3 0-0 0-0 -2 Aliyah Boston 3 3 2 1 0 0 0 1-4 0-1 1-2 4 Kelsey Mitchell 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 3-5 1-2 4-4 2 Odyssey Sims 7 1 3 0 1 0 0 2-3 1-1 2-2 3 Brianna Turner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Makayla Timpson 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-0 0-0 6 Aerial Powers 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 4 Shey Peddy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -1 Bree Hall DNP - - - - - - - - - - Chloe Bibby DNP - - - - - - - - - - Caitlin Clark DNP - - - - - - - - - - Sydney Colson DNP - - - - - - - - - - Sophie Cunningham DNP - - - - - - - - - - Damiris Dantas DNP - - - - - - - - - - Aari McDonald DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever game summary

The Indiana Fever had a 29-27 lead over the Atlanta Dream at the end of the opening quarter. Kelsey Mitchell scored 11 points on 3-for-5 shooting to lead Indiana.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More