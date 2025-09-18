Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Player Stats and Box Score (Sep. 18) | Game 3, 2025 WNBA Playoffs
The Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever battled in Game 3 of their first-round series on Thursday at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. The best-of-three series is tied at one game apiece.
Atlanta won 80-68 in Game 1 on Sunday, while Indiana won 77-60 in Tuesday's Game 2. The winner of the first-round series between the Dream and the Fever will face either the Las Vegas Aces or the Seattle Storm in the semifinals. The best-of-five semifinals starts on Saturday.
Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score
Atlanta Dream player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Rhyne Howard
4
2
2
0
0
2
1
2-5
0-2
0-0
-4
Naz Hillmon
2
1
0
2
0
0
0
1-2
0-1
0-0
-2
Brionna Jones
5
1
2
2
0
0
1
2-3
0-0
1-1
-6
Allisha Gray
6
4
0
2
0
1
0
3-3
0-0
0-0
4
Jordin Canada
4
1
2
0
0
0
0
2-2
0-0
0-0
1
Te-Hina Paopao
6
1
0
0
0
0
0
3-5
0-1
0-0
-3
Brittney Griner
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
4
Maya Caldwell
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
-4
Nia Coffey
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sika Koné
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Taylor Thierry
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Indiana Fever player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Lexie Hull
2
0
1
0
0
1
0
0-2
0-2
2-2
-2
Natasha Howard
4
3
1
1
0
0
0
2-3
0-0
0-0
-2
Aliyah Boston
3
3
2
1
0
0
0
1-4
0-1
1-2
4
Kelsey Mitchell
11
0
0
0
0
0
0
3-5
1-2
4-4
2
Odyssey Sims
7
1
3
0
1
0
0
2-3
1-1
2-2
3
Brianna Turner
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
-4
Makayla Timpson
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
0-2
0-0
0-0
6
Aerial Powers
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
1-2
0-1
0-0
4
Shey Peddy
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
-1
Bree Hall
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chloe Bibby
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Caitlin Clark
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sydney Colson
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sophie Cunningham
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Damiris Dantas
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Aari McDonald
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever game summary
The Indiana Fever had a 29-27 lead over the Atlanta Dream at the end of the opening quarter. Kelsey Mitchell scored 11 points on 3-for-5 shooting to lead Indiana.
This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.
