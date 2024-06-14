Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Player Stats and Box Scores for June 13 | 2024 WNBA Season

The Atlanta Dream were in Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday for their first showdown this season with the Indiana Fever. Atlanta got off to a rough start and trailed by as many as 18 points in the first half. They bounced back in the next 20 minutes but couldn't overcome the hump.

Indiana's defense, the worst in the WNBA by a wide margin, managed to do enough down the stretch. The Fever eked out a 91-84 victory behind clutch baskets from Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston.

Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever game player stats and box scores

Atlanta Dream game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- N. Coffey 4 4 5 0 1 1 0-6 0-4 4-4 -9 T. Charles 2 6 0 0 0 0 1-4 0-1 0-0 -11 A. Gray 12 5 1 0 1 0 5-11 1-3 1-4 -11 R. Howard 26 2 1 2 0 0 7-15 6-10 6-6 +6 H. Jones 10 3 3 0 0 3 4-10 0-1 2-2 -2 C. Parker-Tyus 18 6 5 3 0 3 7-12 0-0 4-4 0 N. Hillmon 1 3 2 0 1 1 0-0 0-0 1-2 +6 A. Powers 8 2 1 1 0 2 3-6 1-3 1-1 -5 C. Dangerfield 3 0 2 0 0 1 1-3 1-2 0-0 -9 L. Cubaj DNP - - - - - - - - L. Amihere DNP - - - - - - - - - J. Canada DNP - - - - - - - - -

Trending

Indiana Fever game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- N. Smith 10 5 1 0 1 0 3-8 0-1 4-5 +2 A. Boston 27 13 2 1 0 1 12-21 0-1 3-3 +10 K. Mitchell 24 2 2 2 0 1 7-14 3-7 7-7 +4 K. Wallace 6 3 2 1 2 1 2-7 2-4 0-0 +4 C. Clark 7 4 6 0 2 7 3-11 1-6 0-0 +2 K. Samuelson 11 3 1 0 0 0 3-4 3-4 2-2 +2 E. Wheeler 4 3 3 0 0 3 2-4 0-1 0-0 +12 L. Hull 2 1 1 2 1 1 0-3 0-2 2-2 -1 V. Saxton DNP - - - - - - - - - T. Fagbenle DNP - - - - - - - - - C. Berger DNP - - - - - - - - - C. Taylor DNP - - - - - - - - -

Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Game Summary

The Atlanta Dream kept in step with the Indiana Fever for nearly the entire quarter before the hosts surged to end the period. Katie Lou Samuelson's back-to-back 3s under the two-minute mark was the separation the Fever needed to take a 33-24 advantage after 10 minutes.

Indiana tried on several occasions to turn the game into a rout in the second quarter. Kelsey Mitchell had 11 points in that time frame, the last three of which pushed the Fever to a 59-44 lead. Allisha Gray and Nia Coffey had their moments to keep the Fever from completely running away.

Expand Tweet

The Atlanta Dream started the second half with better emphasis on the defensive end. They had more energy and their rotations were crisper than what they showed in the first 20 minutes. Atlanta held Indiana to 14 points to cut into the lead.

The Dream trailed 73-62 to end the third period. They might have inched closer if their offense had been more efficient. A handful of turnovers doused the momentum on two of their mini-runs.

The Atlanta Dream blasted out of the gates in the final frame, dropping an 11-0 run against the Indiana Fever. Two free throws by Cheyenne Parker-Tyus made it 73-71 before Kelsey Mitchell ended the rally with two shots from the charity stripe.

Atlanta eventually grabbed an 80-79 lead following Rhyne Howard's 24-foot triple with 3:37 to go. Indiana responded by making clutch baskets and eventually gained an 87-82 cushion after Mitchell's floater.

Expand Tweet

The Indiana Fever, which has the least efficient defense this season, managed to hold off the Dream. A layup by Aliyah Boston and then two more free throws from Kelsey Mitchell ended the game. The hosts survived 91-84 to win their first meeting against the Dream this season.

Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark 3-pointers tonight

Rhyne Howard's 26-point night was laced with a 6-for-10 clip from behind the arc on Thursday night. Allisha Gray supported her with a 1-for-3 line from the same range.

Kelsey Mitchell had a couple of momentum-changing 3-pointers and finished 3-for-7 from rainbow distance. Caitlin Clark couldn't get herself going and made just one of her six shots from deep.

Also read: "I can't control that" - Fever's Caitlin Clark remains unfazed despite catching racial remarks after Chennedy Carter incident