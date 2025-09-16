Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Prediction and Betting Tips for Sept. 16 | 2025 WNBA Playoffs

The Atlanta Dream will travel to Indianapolis for Tuesday’s clash against the Indiana Fever, which marks the second game of the series, with the Dream currently leading 1-0.

Ad

Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever: Preview, predicted starting Lineups, betting tips & prediction

The Dream vs. Fever game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). The live telecast will be available on ESPN.

Fans can also watch the contest via live stream on FuboTV and the WNBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).

Moneyline: Dream (-185) vs Fever (+150)

Ad

Trending

Odds: Dream (-3.5 -115) vs Fever (+3.5 -105)

Total (O/U): Dream (o159.5 -115) vs Fever (u159.5 -105)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are based on available information at the time of publication.

The Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever split their regular-season series 2-2, trading alternate wins. The Dream took Games 1 and 3, while the Fever claimed Games 2 and 4.

The opening quarter of Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday was tightly contested, with the Fever holding on to a 21-18 lead. The Dream then took over and controlled the game the rest of the way.

Ad

Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell was undeniably the best player, scoring 27 points. However, Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard eclipsed Mitchell’s performance. The Dream’s dynamic duo combined for 40 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, leading Atlanta to an 80-68 win.

Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever predicted starting lineups

Dream

PG: Allisha Gray | SG: Te-Hina Paopao | SF: Rhyne Howard | PF: Naz Hillmon | C: Brionna Jones

Ad

Fever

PG: Odyssey Sims | SG: Kelsey Mitchell | SF: Lexie Hull | PF: Natasha Howard | C: Aliyah Boston

Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever betting tips

Fever’s Aliyah Boston averaged 15 ppg during the regular season, but her scoring took a hit against the Dream. In four games, she put up just 13.5 ppg, and that dipped to 8 points in Game 1 of the series. It’s reasonable to expect she stays under 14.5 points this time.

Ad

Rhyne Howard was the Dream’s main playmaker, leading the team with 4.6 apg during the regular season. Against the Fever, though, her playmaking numbers dipped to just 3 apg, and she only had 2 in Game 1. The under on her 4.5-assist line looks like the safer bet.

Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever prediction

The Atlanta Dream are on a seven-game win streak, winning by an average margin of 17.4 points per game. The Fever, on the other hand, has managed to stay afloat despite losing Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and several other key players to season-ending injuries.

Their 2025 campaign is expected to end on Tuesday with a loss in Game 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More