Atlanta Dream vs LA Sparks Game Players Stats and Box Scores for May 15 | 2024 WNBA Season

The Atlanta Dream are in Hollywood to take on the LA Sparks in the WNBA season opener for two teams looking to make the playoffs. Atlanta retooled a roster that reached the postseason in 2023 by adding former MVP Tina Charles and erstwhile Rookie of the Year winner Crystal Dangerfield. They will battle the Sparks that landed Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson, the No. 2 and 4 picks, respectively of this year’s draft.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Rhyne Howard 25 3 3 2 2 2 9-16 3-7 4-5 7 Cheyenne Parker-Tyus 9 2 2 0 0 3 3-7 0-1 3-3 1 Tina Charles 21 14 2 1 0 2 9-14 1-2 2-2 16 Allisha Gray 12 3 0 0 1 0 4-12 2-4 2-2 -2 Haley Jones 14 2 4 1 1 3 4-6 2-3 4-5 -2 Naz Hillmon 2 5 5 1 1 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 8 Nia Coffey 2 2 1 4 1 3 1-3 0-0 0-0 5 Crystal Dangerfield 6 1 2 1 2 0 3-4 0-0 0-0 15 Aerial Powers 1 2 1 2 1 0 0-3 0-0 1-2 9 Laeticia Amihere 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 Jordin Canada DNP - - - - - - - - - Lorela Cubaj DNP - - - - - - - - -

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kia Nurse 23 2 1 1 0 2 8-16 5-11 2-2 Cameron Brink 11 2 4 0 2 1 4-6 2-3 1-2 Dearica Hamby 20 14 3 2 0 2 7-15 2-4 4-8 Lexie Brown 8 0 3 2 0 0 3-10 1-4 1-3 Layshia Clarendon 11 10 10 2 0 0 3-6 2-3 3-4 Rickea Jackson 7 0 0 1 0 3 3-10 0-2 1-1 Aari McDonald 0 3 3 0 0 1 0-3 0-3 0-0 Stephanie Talbot 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-1 0-1 0-0 Li Yueru 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 Zia Cooke 1 0 0 0 0 1 0-3 0-0 1-2 Rae Burrell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 Azura Stevens DNP - - - - - - - - -

The Sparks got off to a slightly faster start than the Dream and held a 6-12 lead at one point. Atlanta, however, recovered just in time to make it 26-26 after the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was when the visitors took over with a better opening to a period. Tina Charles' nifty hook shot made it 41-32 but the hosts responded and eventually forced another deadlock just before the halftime break. The game was tied at 48-48 before both teams exited to regroup in their respective locker rooms.

The third quarter between the Dream and the Sparks followed the second-period script. Atlanta seemed poised to pull ahead but Los Angeles stubbornly kept in step. Incredibly, the game remained tied at 66-66 after three quarters were in the books.

Atlanta opened the fourth quarter with a crippling 11-0 blast that sent LA reeling. The Sparks desperately tried to overhaul but Rhyne Howard and Tina Charles kept hitting timely baskets to snuff out any rally.

Cameron Brink's trifecta made it 87-81, the closest the LA Sparks could come before the Atlanta Dream rolled to victory. After a mostly back-and-forth first three-quarters of play, the visitors reached the finish line with a 92-81 win.

Kia Nurse hummed all night for the Sparks from behind the arc, sinking 5-of-11 shots from that distance. Cameron Brink's debut was highlighted by several key defensive stops and a 2-for-3 clip from rainbow range.

Rhyne Howard and Haley Jones refused to be outdone as a duo. They combined to nail 5-for-10 shots from the same distance tonight.

