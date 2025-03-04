"AunTEY acting out": Angel Reese, La La Anthony, Serena Williams & more react to Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre's viral picture

Angel Reese and Serena Williams are known for their achievements in their respective sports. In addition to their sporting glory, both have bridged the gap between sports and pop culture, whether it be through attending events or by forming friendships with the biggest names in entertainment.

Williams and Reese reacted to Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre's photographs from an Oscars party on Instagram. Taylor posted monochrome photos of the actor duo on Monday. Angel Reese and Serena Williams weren't the only celebrities to react to the photographs. La La Anthony, Kamiah Adams and Winnie Harlow also reacted to the post.

Angel Reese, Serena Williams and La La Anthony react to the photos (Image via Instagram/@TeyanaTaylor)

Winnie Harlow, Draya Michele and Kamiah Adams react to the photos (Image via Instagram/@TeyanaTaylor)

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre seemingly went public with their relationship by releasing the viral photographs that were taken at an Oscars after party.

Angel Reese congratulates Teyana Taylor on her recognition at Essence awards

This isn't the first time that Angel Reese has reached out to Teyana Taylor with support or congratulations on social media. The Chicago Sky forward hyped up her friend after she was recognized at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards for her contribution to the industry, both as an actor and a singer.

Taylor has been working in Hollywood for over a decade now and is best known for her roles in the films Coming 2 America and A Thousand and One. She is also renowned for her work as a dancer, choreographer and singer.

Reese's and Taylor's friendship has grown over time as the two have pursued their careers and gained fame in their respective fields. Reese has also been involved in the pop culture space, recently being named as one of the members of the host committee for this year's Met Gala. She joins other celebrities like Pharell Williams and fellow professional basketball player LeBron James, who are both co-chairs for this year's event.

