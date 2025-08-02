  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • NBA
  • Aussie Chloe Bibby achieves phenomenal Fever 3-point feat that even Caitlin Clark couldn't match 

Aussie Chloe Bibby achieves phenomenal Fever 3-point feat that even Caitlin Clark couldn't match 

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Aug 02, 2025 10:30 GMT
Aussie Chloe Bibby achieves phenomenal Fever 3-point feat that even Caitlin Clark couldn
Aussie Chloe Bibby achieves phenomenal Fever 3-point feat that even Caitlin Clark couldn't match (Source: Imagn)

The Indiana Fever stretched their winning streak on Friday with a win over the Dallas Wings. Despite Caitlin Clark’s absence, recent additions Aari McDonald and Chloe Bibby continued to shine. McDonald followed up her career high from the last game, while Bibby achieved a 3-point feat unmatched even by Clark.

Ad

The Australian, signed an end-of-season contract before the game, repaid their faith by becoming the first player since 2008 to hit multiple 3s in their first three games. Indiana highlighted this achievement through a post on X/Twitter.

"Chloe Bibby is the first player since 2008 (Katie Douglas) to hit multiple 3s in each of her first three games with the franchise," the caption read.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Bibby joined the Fever on July 25, signing a seven-day contract. The forward made her debut against the Chicago Sky, shooting 2-for-4 from the 3-point line. She followed it up with a similar performance against the Mercury in the next game before shooting 2-for-3 against Dallas on Friday.

Her success from beyond the arc made her the first Fever player since Katie Douglas to hit this mark. Even Caitlin Clark couldn’t match the feat in her first three games, as she knocked down four 3s in her debut but followed it up with a 1-for-7 performance in her second outing.

Ad

Bibby was on the court for six minutes and finished the game with six points, allowing the Fever to secure an 88-78 win over the Wings. Their fourth win in a row, Indiana currently holds the longest active winning streak in the W, continuing their ascent in the standings.

Chloe Bibby offers her thoughts on signing with Fever, as Caitlin Clark continues to miss out

Chloe Bibby made her return to the WNBA in July after signing a seven-day contract with the Fever. The Australian was initially a part of the Valkyries team this season but was waived from their roster on June 30.

Ad

The forward opened up on her move to the Fever during a training media availability, offering her thoughts on the team.

"Yeah, I mean, obviously I’m really excited. I had a stint with Golden State, and it was a great experience," Bibby said (Timestamp- 0:07 onwards). "So just being back in the W and getting another shot is really exciting. I’m super grateful for this opportunity with the Fever and just genuinely excited for what’s ahead."
Ad
youtube-cover

The Fever signed the forward amid Caitlin Clark's absence. The guard has been nursing a groin injury and continues to miss out, with a return date yet to be finalized.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications