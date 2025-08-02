Aussie Chloe Bibby achieves phenomenal Fever 3-point feat that even Caitlin Clark couldn't match 

The Indiana Fever stretched their winning streak on Friday with a win over the Dallas Wings. Despite Caitlin Clark’s absence, recent additions Aari McDonald and Chloe Bibby continued to shine. McDonald followed up her career high from the last game, while Bibby achieved a 3-point feat unmatched even by Clark. The Australian, signed an end-of-season contract before the game, repaid their faith by becoming the first player since 2008 to hit multiple 3s in their first three games. Indiana highlighted this achievement through a post on X/Twitter. &quot;Chloe Bibby is the first player since 2008 (Katie Douglas) to hit multiple 3s in each of her first three games with the franchise,&quot; the caption read. Bibby joined the Fever on July 25, signing a seven-day contract. The forward made her debut against the Chicago Sky, shooting 2-for-4 from the 3-point line. She followed it up with a similar performance against the Mercury in the next game before shooting 2-for-3 against Dallas on Friday. Her success from beyond the arc made her the first Fever player since Katie Douglas to hit this mark. Even Caitlin Clark couldn’t match the feat in her first three games, as she knocked down four 3s in her debut but followed it up with a 1-for-7 performance in her second outing.Bibby was on the court for six minutes and finished the game with six points, allowing the Fever to secure an 88-78 win over the Wings. Their fourth win in a row, Indiana currently holds the longest active winning streak in the W, continuing their ascent in the standings. Chloe Bibby offers her thoughts on signing with Fever, as Caitlin Clark continues to miss out Chloe Bibby made her return to the WNBA in July after signing a seven-day contract with the Fever. The Australian was initially a part of the Valkyries team this season but was waived from their roster on June 30. The forward opened up on her move to the Fever during a training media availability, offering her thoughts on the team. &quot;Yeah, I mean, obviously I’m really excited. I had a stint with Golden State, and it was a great experience,&quot; Bibby said (Timestamp- 0:07 onwards). &quot;So just being back in the W and getting another shot is really exciting. I’m super grateful for this opportunity with the Fever and just genuinely excited for what’s ahead.&quot; The Fever signed the forward amid Caitlin Clark's absence. The guard has been nursing a groin injury and continues to miss out, with a return date yet to be finalized.