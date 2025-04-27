"Aye thanks for tag": Caitlin Clark quips back at Sue Bird over major Diana Taurasi "reality" check in latest IG dump

Caitlin Clark reacted to Sue Bird's Instagram dump over the weekend. On Saturday, the basketball Hall of Famer shared photos and videos from the weekend's activities while tagging Clark alongside many others.

Bird and her partner, soccer legend Megan Rapinoe, were present in Tampa, Florida, at a live event for their production company, A Touch More.

After seeing the tag, the Indiana Fever star commented on Bird's post and thanked her for the gesture.

"Aye thanks for tag," Clark wrote.

Caitlin Clark's IG comment (via @sbird10/Instagram)

One of the photos was a screenshot from the Bird & Taurasi Show this year, where Caitlin Clark was a special guest for the NCAA women's title game on April 6.

The photo showed Diana Taurasi admitting that Clark has proved her prediction about performing in the WNBA wrong, and reality is finally catching up to her.

"Thank you, unfortunately, reality is coming to me now," Taurasi told Clark after she congratulated her on retirement during the show.

Despite Taurasi's pessimism, Clark got the hang of the league after a poor start and eventually led the Fever to the postseason in her rookie year.

It's something she's proud of, as evidenced by her comment, especially as Taurasi is widely regarded as one of the greatest women's basketball players.

Diana Taurasi praised Caitlin Clark's growth in basketball

Diana Taurasi couldn't stop praising Caitlin Clark during their NCAA title game broadcast on April 6. The Phoenix Mercury legend said that Clark has massively grown since transitioning into professional basketball.

"She's not (a college kid) anymore," she told Bird on the show. "Caitlin's grown. Boy, Caitlin is amazing."

Clark capped off an impressive rookie season in the WNBA by clinching the Rookie of the Year award. She was named to both the All-WNBA First Team and All-Rookie Team, earning her first All-Star selection.

She averaged 19.2 points per game, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists, shooting 41.7% from the floor. She also recorded impressive ratings on both ends of the court, racking up 104.2 in offense and 106.6 in defense in the league.

