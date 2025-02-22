"Ayesha Curry loves that photo": Cameron Brink and Steph Curry's sister left in stitches over Warriors star's viral ‘chill guy’ meme

WNBA star Cameron Brink poked fun of godbrother Steph Curry in her podcast over his viral photo doing the "chill guy" meme.

In the recent episode of Straight to Cam, which she does with Curry's sister Sydel Curry-Lee, the LA Sparks forward discussed the Golden State Warriors superstar's photoshoot with Slam Magazine, which had them laughing no end.

The two took turns joking about the pose he had channeling his version of the popular Internet meme, the "Chill Guy."

Curry-Lee recalled the first time he saw the photo, relaying how she just started laughing at the pose her four-time NBA champion brother had.

Then Cameron Brink followed up on it by saying that Curry looked like his Cannon in it before segueing to how his wife, Ayesha, must have loved it.

She said:

"I know Ayesha loves that photo."

The photoshoot of Curry also drew similar reactions from fans on social media, drawing the same comparison to the "chill guy" meme. Some even photoshopped the meme with a Warriors jersey to highlight the similarities.

But despite having fun at the expense of Curry, both Cameron Brink and Curry-Lee asserted that the Slam photoshoot was just one of the rare occasions that the NBA star could have done better in terms of his photos.

Cameron Brink shares a good relationship with Steph Curry

That Cameron Brink was able to make fun of Steph Curry was a further testament to the good relationship they have as god siblings.

Such extends to their basketball careers, with the NBA superstar serving as one of the mentors to the rising WNBA star, not one to shy from advising her on her game and the path to take.

One of the more recent instances Brink asked Curry for advice was when she decided to join the newly formed 3-on-3 Unrivaled Basketball League. She said he was all for it since it was up her alley.

The LA Sparks star shared (via CBS Sports):

"When the league was just forming, we did chat about it -- and yeah, I think Steph is in full support of it. He thinks it's a great idea and he knows I love 3-on-3 basketball."

Cameron Brink is part of the Lunar Owl Basketball Club along with fellow WNBA campaigners Napheesa Collier (Lynx), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Storm), Allisha Gray (Dream), Natasha Cloud (Sun) and Shakira Austin (Mystics).

She, however, is not to play until the 2026 season of Unrivaled as she continues to recuperate from the knee injury that cut her WNBA rookie campaign short. In the 15 games she played for the Sparks, which she all started in, Brink had averages of 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals.

Brink is hoping to return at some point in the next WNBA season.

