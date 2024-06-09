"She has been a defensive beast causing havoc": Fans defend Cameron Brink's run of 4 games without 10 points 

LA Sparks rookie Cameron Brink recently had a string of games where she didn't score at least 10 points. Despite this, some WNBA fans supported her on social media, saying that her performance should not be gauged on offense alone.

The second overall pick in this year's WNBA draft averaged only 4.5 points in their four games from May 28 to June 5, which was punctuated by a two-point outing against the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday. However, it is to be noted that she averaged 5 rebounds and 1.75 blocks in those outings.

Fans took note of Cameron Brink's offensive struggle, saying that the rookie's strong defensive game makes up for her current lack of offense at this point in the WNBA.

One fan wrote:

"Stop it. This rookie class is fine. CC is great putting up good numbers, lots of turnovers but lots of double teams and lots of minutes. Brink has been a defensive beast causing much more havoc then shows up in the numbers. Offensively Brink’s seems to be channeling James Worthy"

A few other fans had similar takes.

"She's an elite defender and her impact on the game is not on a box score. Just say you don't watch the games," another fan said.

"Bro she's a rookie ... And a rim protector. She isn't there to score points. She's been good. She has traits you can work with and develop," a fan chimed in.

"She's still has great potential," a user said.

One fan wrote that Cameron Brink's defense is her strength:

"It's her defense that separates her."

Another offered advice to the athlete, saying:

"She playing tough position. She gotta hit them wights lol."

Cameron Brink ended her streak of bad offensive outings in their 81-72 victory over the Dallas Wings on Friday. She scored 10 points along with 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Cameron Brink is excited to be an Olympian

As Cameron Brink continues to build her foundation in the WNBA, she's also realizing another dream of representing the U.S. in the Olympic Games. She was recently named to Team USA's 3x3 squad for the Summer Games in Paris later this year. Joining her on the team are Hailey Van Lith, Rhyne Howard and Cierra Burdick.

Upon learning that she made the team, Brink shared her excitement in a video shared by USA Basketball:

"It was absolutely surreal. I was not expecting this whatsoever, but I've worked really hard for this. I love the coaches, the committee, everything, so I'm just beyond thankful.

"I'm most excited to be an Olympian. It's a dream my whole life and the opportunity to win a gold medal, especially with this group. So, you know, I honestly can't even put it to words. It's insane."

At the Paris Games, Brink and Team USA will compete against seven other teams: China, France, Germany, Canada, Spain, Azerbaijan and Australia. The competition is scheduled from July 30 to August 5.