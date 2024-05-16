College basketball sensation Cameron Brink finally made her much-awaited WNBA debut on Wednesday night in the Los Angeles Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream game. Popular Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian also attended as Brink gave a solid debut performance but lost the game.

Brink had an impressive 11 points, two rebounds, and four assists in her debut game against the Atlanta Dream.

After the game, Kim K went to meet the former Stanford star in the locker room. She took her daughter North with her to meet the newest Los Angeles Sparks star. North, along with her friend, urged Brink to sign some LA Sparks jerseys for them.

They then posed for a photograph alongside Brink to commemorate the occasion. Kim K posted that photo on her Instagram story, mentioning Cameron Brink and the WNBA. Brink reposted the story on her Instagram with a funny caption:

"My bestie Miss Westie"

Cameron Brink reposts Kim Kardashian's story featuring her and North

Brink called North West, the daughter of Kim K and Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), her "bestie." This was a reference to a song by North West and Ye called "Talking," in which North sings, "It's your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie."

While North only met with Cameron Brink, her mother had more attention from the Los Angeles Sparks stars. Kim K also posed for a photograph, but it featured two more players alongside Brink. Dearica Hamby and Lexie Brown joined Brink to pose for a photo alongside Kim K, who held a Sparks jersey while posing.

The official Instagram page of the Sparks posted that photo on the social media platform to let the fans know of Kim's attendance.

Cameron Brink backs Kim Kardashian's sponsorship

Kim Kardashian has gone all-in with her underwear brand Skims and its involvement with the WNBA. Skims is the official underwear partner of the Women's National Basketball Association and also has a commercial featuring a lot of WNBA stars.

Brink is one of the stars to be featured in the Skims commercial. In addition to that, she is also sponsored as an individual star for the underwear brand. She has posted twice on her Instagram promoting Skims. The posts feature photos of Brink in the brand's latest collection with captions from her promoting it.

