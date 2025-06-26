Azzi Fudd’s brother all smiles in sweet reunion moment with Paige Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards

Paige Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards might be on different teams in the WNBA, but both former UConn Huskies are still close friends. They played together for the entirety of Edwards' collegiate career, forming a tight bond. Azzi Fudd is another Husky who was part of that group starting in 2021, and her brother, Jose, linked up with both players on Sunday.
Edwards and Bueckers were both early picks in their respective drafts. The Washington Mystics selected Edwards with the sixth pick in 2024 while Bueckers went No. 1 to the Dallas Wings in this year's draft. Both former Huskies have played well to start their professional careers, even if the latter gets more fanfare in Dallas.
There are former UConn players spread out throughout the WNBA. 10 of the 13 teams in the league have at least one player from the school on their team. That leads to a lot of reunions of former teammates at practices and games. Fudd's brother did not miss his chance to get together with Bueckers and Edwards, posting the picture to his Instagram page on Wednesday.
Edwards and the Mystics ended up defeating Bueckers and the Wings 91-88 in an overtime thriller. Despite scoring 20 points in the game, the No. 1 pick was out-gunned by fellow rookie Sonia Citron, who tied Arike Ogunbowale with 27 points in the game. Despite their competitive natures, though, Bueckers and Edwards remain close friends as they navigate the early part of their careers.
Bueckers and Edwards will both be part of a new documentary about UConn women's basketball
Even though their time in UConn head coach Geno Auriemma's program is over, Bueckers, Edwards and other WNBA players he coached continue to support him and the team. Thanks to Apple TV, fans will get a much more detailed look into what went into the creation of the dynasty that has dominated the women's college basketball world for decades.
Auriemma's success stories go much further back than Edwards or Bueckers. He helped mold players like Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart and Maya Moore into dominant forces in the WNBA. Even players like Bueckers and Fudd decided to stay an additional season to hone their skills with his guidance.
Their former coach connects all of the UConn players in the WNBA, regardless of the era they played in. However, Bueckers' connection with Edwards goes further beyond the two playing together in college. Fudd's brother took part in their reunion, sharing a nice moment with the former college stars trying to make a name for themselves in the WNBA.