"Azzi takes clothes out of my closet": Paige Bueckers clears the air on sharing clothes with college sweetheart

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 14, 2025 15:00 GMT
Paige Bueckers clears the air on sharing clothes with college sweetheart Azzi Fudd
Paige Bueckers clears the air on sharing clothes with college sweetheart Azzi Fudd (Credits: IG/@azzi35 and Getty)

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers opened up about a lighthearted topic widely discussed by fans, sharing clothes with her girlfriend, Azzi Fudd. The college sweethearts, who led the Connecticut Huskies to a national title last season, appeared on Wednesday's episode of Instagram's Close Friends Only.

On the show, Paige Bueckers emphasized that Fudd is the one taking clothes from her closet instead of the other way around.

“We share clothes. This is like a large, well, not a controversy, but a misunderstanding that we share clothes,” Bueckers said. “AZ takes clothes out of my closet. There’s never like a "Paige took AZ’s clothes." It’s always like, “Paige, check out my outfit,” Fudd imitated. (6:12)
Fudd explained herself, saying that she is inspired by the way Paige Bueckers tests different things with her bold outfits.

“I really enjoy watching you, the way you just like to see pieces that work together, and you just step out of your comfort zone and do bold things. I hope that will rub off on me.”

Replying to Fudd’s assessment of how she dresses, the Wings star said that fashion brings out her creative side.

“When it comes to fashion, I feel like I tap into my creative side a little bit. Finding different balances, dabbling in both feminine, masculine, baggies, streetwear, or tighter outfits,” she said. “It’s truly reflective, on and off the court. Just being creative and not being afraid to do it.”

Despite taking clothes out of Bueckers' closet, Fudd has set herself apart and is appreciated by fans for her unique style.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd name their favorite basketball players

During the same conversation, Bueckers and Fudd also revealed their favorite NBA players. When asked about her favorite, Fudd immediately picked Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

“The way he moves out the ball, I think is incredible,” she said.

Bueckers agreed, saying that Curry is “must-watch TV.” The Wings guard also named Kyrie Irving as one of her favorite players.

“They pull out something new every single game, so it’s fun to watch,” Bueckers said of Irving’s flair on the court.

Much to Bueckers’ delight, Kyrie Irving was in the crowd watching her play during the Wings-Fever game on June 27. The Dallas star dropped 27 points and six assists with Irving in attendance.

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

