'Baby fever' hits Erica Wheeler hard as she declares her motherhood plans: "Give me 2 years"

On Sunday, former Indiana Fever star Erica Wheeler announced her pregnancy plans to her fanbase on X, formerly Twitter. Wheeler expressed her excitement through her words and emojis.

She revealed she had a time frame in mind and is saving this post as a reminder to accomplish her plans.

"Baby fever on 1000, especially after being the phone with my Goddy! He’s such a big boy now. Give me 2 years ima have a kid! Don’t ask how lol just know I’ll be a mother! With an even bigger house! Let me save this tweet so I can come back to it in two years," Wheeler tweeted.

Wheeler has dedicated ten years of her life to the WNBA. In her 10-season long career, she has played for the Atlanta Dream, the NY Liberty, the LA Sparks and the Indiana Fever.

Wheeler failed to deliver a strong performance last season during her run with the Fever. She played 39 games and averaged 3.6 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

On Feb. 12, the Seattle Storm published a press release announcing they had signed the 10-year veteran. Storm coach Noelle Quinn praised the former Fever star's talents in the release.

"Erica’s capacity to create plays and facilitate points is a huge add for our team,” Quinn said. “She brings a strong dedication to the game and is an incredible teammate. We’re looking forward to Erica joining us in Seattle."

Wheeler, however, has not addressed her WNBA future after announcing her motherhood plans.

Erica Wheeler gives her honest thoughts on joining the Fever in free agency

Erica Wheeler played for a single season, and it was her second stint with the Indianapolis team. However, when her contract ran out, the Fever did not extend it and instead acquired more defensive pieces to help the Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston core.

So, Wheeler signed with the Storm to start a new journey at a new franchise. In the Storm's press release, the 2019 All-Star shared her thoughts on moving to Seattle.

"Seattle is one of the most prestigious franchises in the league, and I couldn’t be more proud to share the court with players like Nneka, Alysha, Skylar, and Gabby. I can’t wait to get to work,” Wheeler said.

The former Fever star did not follow her peers and decided to play overseas while the WNBA was in the offseason. Wheeler plays for Nesibe Aydin GSK in the Women's Basketball Super league, the top women's professional basketball division of the Turkish women's basketball league system.

