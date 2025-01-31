"Back to where all my dreams came true": Natasha Howard sends first message after re-signing with Indiana Fever

Natasha Howard, a three-time WNBA champion, has enjoyed a lot of success during her 11-year WNBA career, but today, things are coming full circle for the two-time All-Star. Howard announced that she will be rejoining the Indiana Fever, the team that drafted her back in 2014.

Howard shared the news on Instagram, posting pictures from her draft night and rookie season as she expressed her excitement for rejoining her former team.

"Back to where all my dreams came true," commented Howard on her decision.

Howard will join the Fever and play alongside former top overall picks Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and will serve the role of veteran leader on the team in tandem with Kelsey Mitchell.

What does Natasha Howard bring to the Indiana Fever?

Natasha Howard was the fifth overall pick in 2014 and spent two years with the Fever before being traded to the Minnesota Lynx after losing to them in the 2015 WNBA Finals. This is the first time in her career that Howard got to choose which team she would go to after being traded four times during her career.

Howard has developed herself into an all-round star in the WNBA, averaging 13 points or more in six of the past seven seasons and making two WNBA All-Defensive teams in the process. She was able to rack up some solid achievements as well, taking home both Most Improved Player and Defensive Player of the year awards in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Natasha Howard brings championship experience to a young Fever roster as well, having captured titles in 2019 with the Seattle Storm and 2022 with the New York Liberty. The Indiana Fever roster has very little playoff experience outside of their first round defeat at the hands of the Connecticut Sun last season, but bringing in Howard positions them well to improve their win total this year.

Last season in 32 games with the Dallas Wings, Howard averaged 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. The Wings might have been underwhelming last season, but Howard brings her high level of play back to where she started with the Indiana Fever.

