"Back with my son" - Aliyah Boston elated at reuniting with her dog Ozzy

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston calls herself a “proud mom” of her dog, Ozzy. Boston, who sometimes brings her pet to home games, told “Post Moves” co-host Candace Parker in July that she “devoutly” takes care of Ozzy. Unfortunately for Boston, she had to leave her pet when traveled to Las Vegas on Sunday for the start of the Fever-Aces semifinal series.

After a 90-68 loss on Tuesday, Boston and her teammates flew back to Indianapolis to host Game 3. The three-time All-Star wrote on Instagram on Wednesday after reuniting with Ozzy:

“Back with my sonnnn.”

Aliyah Boston reunites with pet Ozzy. [photo: @aliyah.boston/IG]

Aliyah Boston adores dogs. In 2023, her first in the WNBA, she called her mom to ask if she could adopt one of the dogs the Indiana Fever brought for the team’s media day. Boston even asked her mom which of the canine friends she would be allowed to bring home.

In the Fever’s media day in 2024, the players met with “therapy dogs.” Caitlin Clark could not resist hugging the one who wore her No. 22 jersey. Boston spent some time with some of the dogs inside the team facility.

Boston, though, has special affection for Ozzy. In July, Boston told Candace Parker that she thought of buying a car seat for her dachshund, which had trouble enjoying the scenery during long drives.

Aliyah Boston looks to lead Fever at home against Aces

After pulling off a shocking 89-73 win in Game 1 on Sunday, the Indiana Fever lost 90-68 to the Las Vegas Aces two nights later. With the series shifting to Indianapolis, Boston looks to perform well to lead the Fever to another potential upset.

Aliyah Boston finished Game 2 with 10 points, 13 rebounds and three assists, but the Aces forced Kelsey Mitchell to a subpar game. With Mitchell scoring just 13 points on 4-for-14 shooting, the Fever suffered their most brutal loss in this year’s playoffs.

The Fever remain unfazed, though. They have been easily the most resilient and gritty team throughout the season. With Boston, Mitchell, Natasha Howard and Lexie Hull, the home team hopes to take a 2-1 series lead after Game 3 on Friday.

