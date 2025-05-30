Bam Adebayo joins girlfriend A’ja Wilson and her Aces teammates for backstage moment with pop icon Janet Jackson

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo was spotted backstage at Janet Jackson’s show with his girlfriend and Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson. Photographs shared on social media show Adebayo standing behind Wilson in a group picture with Jackson and the Aces.

The basketball stars sparked dating rumors after Bam Adebayo was spotted supporting A’ja Wilson, courtside at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Since then, Adebayo continues to show support for Wilson on social media. In January, the pair were spotted on a dinner date in LA, as per TMZ.

The Miami Heat star has also donned Wilson’s signature A’One sneakers during a game in January. Moreover, in an interview with Cosmopolitan in April, the Aces star revealed that her boyfriend is her safe space and believes that their being in the same field is a blessing.

Bam Adebayo’s season came to a bitter end after the Cleveland Cavaliers swept the Heat in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. Adebayo recorded 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game this season. He was solid against the Cavs, averaging 17.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

On the other hand, Adebayo’s girlfriend, A’ja Wilson, won her third MVP last season. She has gotten off to a solid start in 2025, recording 20.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists through the first four games. The Aces are 2-2.

“I see youuu”: Bam Adebayo’s heartwarming reaction to A’ja Wilson’s new hair color

On May 9, A’ja Wilson shocked her fans after the Las Vegas Aces posted photographs of her new hair color. Wilson changed her color to light pink to match her new signature sneakers, the A’One.

Fans weren’t the only ones surprised by the change, as her boyfriend Bam Adebayo posted a heartwarming reaction on Threads:

“Ok I see youuu.”

Adebayo's reaction to A'ja Wilson's new hair color.

Despite their high-profile jobs, Adebayo and Wilson have managed to keep their relationship fairly low-key. However, the two never shy away from supporting each other on social media and in person.

In February, Adebayo was seated courtside for Wilson's jersey retirement at her alma mater, USC. During her speech, Wilson thanked Adebayo, referring to him as her favorite Olympian from out of town. A fitting nod, considering they first sparked dating rumors at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

