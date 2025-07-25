“Bang bang”: Sophie Cunningham’s sister hypes her 3-point onslaught as Fever banish Aces demons

The Indiana Fever secured a memorable 80-70 win over the Las Vegas Aces at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday. Sophie Cunningham's 3-point onslaught helped them earn the victory, earning a hyped response from her sister.Cunningham made three of her four shots from beyond the arc, with two coming in the third quarter. This stretch was highlighted by the Fever in an Instagram post.&quot;A pair of catch &amp; shoot triples from Sophie Cunningham in Q3 🏹,&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe guard's sister, Lindsey Cunningham, reposted the clip on her story, captioning it with Mike Breen's famous line.&quot;Bang. Bang,&quot; she wrote.Lindsey Cunningham reposts Indiana Fever's post on her story (Source: Instagram/Lindsey Cunningham)The Fever seems to have shaken off their Aces curse, picking up their second win over Las Vegas this season. Before these victories, Indiana had lost 16 straight to the Aces, with their last back-to-back wins against them being in 2015.Cunningham played an important role in securing this win as she started the game in Caitlin Clark's absence. The former Mercury player recorded 15 points and three rebounds while shooting 80.0% from the field. She also converted all her free-throw attempts while maintaining a +7 plus-minus figure.However, Kelsey Mitchell was the best performer on the night, recording 21 points and four assists. Natasha Howard chipped in with a double-double, scoring 18 points and collecting 13 rebounds. The win saw the Fever (13-12) overtake the Aces (12-12) in the standings, moving into sixth place.Indiana will travel to Chicago on Sunday as they face Angel Reese and Co. at the United Center.Sophie Cunningham gives a candid response on the team's performances without Caitlin ClarkThe Indiana Fever continue to miss Caitlin Clark's services, but were able to earn a hard-fought victory on Thursday. Speaking to the media after the game, Cunningham gave a candid response when questioned about the team's performance without Clark.&quot;Yeah. I don't think that it affects us anymore,&quot; Cunningham said (1:19 onwards). &quot;I really do think that if we have Caitlin, great—we know how to play with her. If we don't have Caitlin, great—we know how to play without her.&quot;Clark has missed a hefty amount of games this season and has been out of the Fever's last three games with a groin injury.