  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • NBA
  • “Bang bang”: Sophie Cunningham’s sister hypes her 3-point onslaught as Fever banish Aces demons

“Bang bang”: Sophie Cunningham’s sister hypes her 3-point onslaught as Fever banish Aces demons

By Arian Kashyap
Published Jul 25, 2025 12:00 GMT
&ldquo;Bang. Bang&rdquo;: Sophie Cunningham&rsquo;s sister hypes her three-point onslaught as Fever banish Aces demons (Source: Imagn)
“Bang. Bang”: Sophie Cunningham’s sister hypes her three-point onslaught as Fever banish Aces demons (Source: Imagn)

The Indiana Fever secured a memorable 80-70 win over the Las Vegas Aces at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday. Sophie Cunningham's 3-point onslaught helped them earn the victory, earning a hyped response from her sister.

Ad

Cunningham made three of her four shots from beyond the arc, with two coming in the third quarter. This stretch was highlighted by the Fever in an Instagram post.

"A pair of catch & shoot triples from Sophie Cunningham in Q3 🏹," the caption read.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The guard's sister, Lindsey Cunningham, reposted the clip on her story, captioning it with Mike Breen's famous line.

"Bang. Bang," she wrote.
Lindsey Cunningham reposts Indiana Fever&#039;s post on her story (Source: Instagram/Lindsey Cunningham)
Lindsey Cunningham reposts Indiana Fever's post on her story (Source: Instagram/Lindsey Cunningham)

The Fever seems to have shaken off their Aces curse, picking up their second win over Las Vegas this season. Before these victories, Indiana had lost 16 straight to the Aces, with their last back-to-back wins against them being in 2015.

Ad

Cunningham played an important role in securing this win as she started the game in Caitlin Clark's absence. The former Mercury player recorded 15 points and three rebounds while shooting 80.0% from the field. She also converted all her free-throw attempts while maintaining a +7 plus-minus figure.

However, Kelsey Mitchell was the best performer on the night, recording 21 points and four assists. Natasha Howard chipped in with a double-double, scoring 18 points and collecting 13 rebounds. The win saw the Fever (13-12) overtake the Aces (12-12) in the standings, moving into sixth place.

Ad

Indiana will travel to Chicago on Sunday as they face Angel Reese and Co. at the United Center.

Sophie Cunningham gives a candid response on the team's performances without Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever continue to miss Caitlin Clark's services, but were able to earn a hard-fought victory on Thursday. Speaking to the media after the game, Cunningham gave a candid response when questioned about the team's performance without Clark.

Ad
"Yeah. I don't think that it affects us anymore," Cunningham said (1:19 onwards). "I really do think that if we have Caitlin, great—we know how to play with her. If we don't have Caitlin, great—we know how to play without her."
youtube-cover

Clark has missed a hefty amount of games this season and has been out of the Fever's last three games with a groin injury.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications