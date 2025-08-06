Basketball legend Nancy Lieberman eviscerates Jeff Teague for downplaying Caitlin Clark's abilities with his own career record: "You were serviceable"

Women's basketball legend Nancy Lieberman criticized Jeff Teague for his take on Caitlin Clark's abilities. Teague has rated the Indiana Fever superstar as a good player but not great.Lieberman has a different opinion on Clark's abilities. On Wednesday's episode of the &quot;3s and Ones&quot; podcast, Lieberman disagreed with Teague's evaluation of Clark's abilities and took a dig at the former NBA player's career.&quot;I don't agree with Jeff Teague who I read something today said that Caitlin Clark is just a good player, she's not a great player,&quot; Lierberman said. &quot;Jeff, I love you but you weren't a good player. You were serviceable. I know you made the All-Star team one time.&quot;Liberman pulled out a clip from Sunday's episode of &quot;Club 520&quot; podcast, where Teague gave his take on the Fever guard. While Clark has been in and out of games due to injuries this season, the Fever guard has been her team's ace since she was drafted last season.Clark ended her rookie season as the league's assists leader and bagged the Rookie of the Year award. She also led the Fever to a playoff appearance for the first time since 2016. The fans have seen her abilities and her potential, and it is just a matter of time until she recovers from her injuries and regains her stellar form.Jeff Teague responds to Nancy Lieberman's criticism over his Caitlin Clark commentJeff Tegue had a witty and sarcastic response for Nancy Lieberman after the women's basketball legend commented about his NBA career. The former NBA player expressed his thoughts on Lieberman's statements in an Instagram comment. Teague took a dig at Lieberman's son, which he clarified as a joke.&quot;lol u got it og i aint gone fry you just said I think she's good not great.... I think Kelsey is better that's all but I'm serviceable that's kind of true my career was kind of like your sons in the big 3 only thing was my mom didn't draft me nah I'm joking s/o to yall,&quot; Teague wrote.Jeff Teague responds to Nancy Lieberman's comments on his career.Teague's take on Caitlin Clark earlier this month was not the first time the 2021 NBA champion has underrated the Fever superstar. In December 2024, he sparked controversy after claiming that Bronny James would dominate the Fever guard in a one-on-one game.