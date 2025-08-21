"Be where your feet are" - Fever star Aliyah Boston reveals team's mantra to finish the regular season strong against difficult schedule

Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever ended a two-game slump on Sunday after beating the Connecticut Sun 99-93 in overtime. Boston and Co. have a few days off before finishing the season with what Tankathon calls the toughest schedule remaining in the WNBA. Indiana rolls to its final nine games with Caitlin Clark still uncertain to return.
On the “Post Moves” podcast with Candace Parker, Boston had this to say when asked by her co-host about the Fever mentality to close the season:
(10:35 mark)
“Our goal has really been just to take it one game at a time. We’re not looking too far ahead. Right now, we’re looking at Minnesota on Friday. … Be where your feet are. Focus on what’s next and look at it one game at a time."
Behind Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, the Fever rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat the team with the worst record in the WNBA. In their next two games, they will face the Minnesota Lynx, owners of the best win-loss card in the league. As good as the Lynx have been, they could see the return of MVP favorite Napheesa Collier from an ankle injury.
After back-to-back showdowns with the Lynx, the Fever will host the Seattle Storm before going on a West Coast trip. Waiting for them on the road will be the LA Sparks, the Golden State Valkyries and the Phoenix Mercury. Indiana is winless against both Los Angeles and the Bay Area team. The Fever also suffered a 95-60 beatdown at the hands of the Mercury the last time they were in Phoenix.
Aliyah Boston and her teammates return home on Sept. 5 to host the reeling Chicago Sky, a team they have routinely whipped this season. The Fever close the season with a visit to Washington before another showdown with the dreaded Lynx.
Boston is confident that the Fever can make the playoffs if they play for each other.
Aliyah Boston and Fever have already beaten Minnesota this season
Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever stunned the Minnesota Lynx in early July for the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup title. Without Caitlin Clark, the underdogs drubbed the Lynx 74-59 in Minneapolis in front of a shocked pro-Lynx crowd.
Minnesota raced to an early 20-12 lead before Indiana responded with a 20-7 blast. In a seesaw battle in the second half, the Fever beat the Lynx behind a suffocating defense. Timely shots by Natasha Howard and Kelsey Mitchell also helped hold off the heavy favorites.
Aliyah Boston anchored the defense that limited Napheesa Collier to 12 points on 6-for-18 shooting. Boston finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block.