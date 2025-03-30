"Beat THE SERENA WILLIAMS BY 100 GRAND": Fans react as Caitlin Clark's one-of-a-kind card sells for record-shattering $366K

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark’s one-of-a-kind card was sold for $366,000 in a Goldin Auction on Saturday night. With this sale, Clark’s signed prizm-gold vinyl card from her rookie year holds the record for the highest public sale for any women’s sports card.

The record was previously held by tennis legend Serena Williams, whose card sold for a whopping $266,400 in 2003. Clark's card is one of the rarest out there, as only a single copy exists, thus the one-of-a-kind designation.

Following the sale, fans on X reacted to Clark’s stunning feat.

“I stopped bidding on it when it hit 13k 😭I figured this just ain’t for me lmao,” one fan said.

“Oh WNBA be back already I'm missing fever games,” said another fan.

“They were right, she is the needle,” one said.

One fan took the opportunity to poke fun at Caitlin Clark’s rival, Angel Reese.

“Angel Reese autograph box of Reese’s Puffs sold for $9.99,” a fan opined.

Another took the opportunity to call out Caitlin Clark’s haters.

“Well well well... so those wba girls who have been beating up on her... what do they have to say???? Probably that's it all racism. But it really might just be talent,” a fan said.

Clark has been one of the biggest figures in women’s sports since she was in college. She made 139 appearances for the Iowa Hawkeyes, recording 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.

Serena Williams and Caitlin Clark are set to speak at the NFL’s annual league meetings

Tennis legend Serena Williams and WNBA star Caitlin Clark are all set to be part of the NFL’s annual league meetings in Florida on Sunday. The NFL’s executive vice president, Jeff Miller, revealed that the league is bringing in more female speakers as they look to bring more exposure to women in sports.

“The NFL is certainly interested in learning from the experience of some of the greatest athletes who have ever lived," Miller said.

He added:

"Certainly, Serena Williams fits that description, and Caitlin Clark's engagement with college basketball and the WNBA, as well as Mellody Hobson, who is part-owner of the Broncos and invests in sports, including women's sports. The owners, the clubs, are interested in learning more."

Clark has long been an admirer of Serena Williams and will now get to share the stage with her at the NFL's annual meetings. It'll be interesting to see what the two have to contribute to the event.

