"Beautiful straight woman that fell in love with me": Natasha Cloud opens up about her girlfriend Isabelle Harrison for the first time

Natasha Cloud and Isabelle Harrison are respected veterans in the WNBA. On Friday's edition of "The Pivot Podcast," Cloud talked about her relationship with Harrison and how they came into each other's life at a time neither of them expected.

Ad

Cloud said:

"When I met Izzy, I was coming out, probably like the worst part of my life, and you guys know from being in this realm, it doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman, we have money, we have status, we have power, in a lot of ways. I was definitely coming out of that, and I wasn't ready for her, but it was like when God found the timing for us to meet, she stopped me in my tracks. ...

Ad

Trending

"I know I'm with a very beautiful woman. But I'm with a very beautiful straight woman that fell in love with me." (29:51)

Ad

Cloud and Harrison had their relationship accidentally made public by Satou Sabally earlier this year when Cloud skipped Harrison's high school jersey retirement to be with her team at the Unrivaled league.

The former WNBA assists leader posted a romantic message for her partner on Valentine's Day and made their relationship public on social media.

Natasha Cloud called the relationship "the most beautiful, calming, sound thing" in her life

On the podcast, Cloud addressed the circumstances in which the pair found each other and how it has felt for her career and her life.

Ad

"We weren't looking for each other, but we found each other and fell in love," she said. "It is the most beautiful, most calming, sound thing to my career, to my life. I feel like I have flourished since being with her because she has calmed every part of my life down. She has focused me, directed me." (31:01)

Ad

Cloud has made a name in the WNBA for her dogged defensive play style and serious demeanor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback