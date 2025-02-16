"Okay crying rn": Satou Sabally, Lexie Hull and others react as Natasha Cloud calls Chicago Sky forward 'the most beautiful woman'

Connecticut Sun star Natasha Cloud shared a heartfelt Valentine’s Day tribute to her girlfriend and Chicago Sky star, Isabelle Harrison. As Cloud expressed her deep love and appreciation for Harrison, several WNBA stars, including Satou Sabally and Lexie Hull, reacted with candid responses.

The one-time WNBA champion described Harrison as "the most beautiful woman" and emotionally reflected on the profound impact she has had, and continues to have, in her life.

"I was drawn to you. Almost as if the light that had been broken in me found solace in you," Natasha Cloud wrote. "Your goodness forced mine back out, your calmness made me feel safe to be still, your peace challenged & tamed my chaos, your love reciprocated mine, & your strength has always carried us through.

"I’ve been down baaaad bout you, & imma stay down baaaaad about you. To the most beautiful woman, my favorite person & my greatest love. You my forever valentine. Death row niglettta."

Among the many high-profile figures who reacted to Natasha Cloud's heartfelt post were Phoenix Mercury's Satou Sabally, Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull, Dallas Wings' Arike Ogunbowale, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan and Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner.

(Credit: Natasha Cloud/Instagram)

Regarding Cloud and Harrison’s relationship, the exact timeline of when they began dating remains unclear. However, the couple has been openly together since 2021, often sharing heartfelt messages and photos of each other.

Natasha Cloud is currently playing in Unrivaled

Natasha Cloud is competing for the Phantom Basketball Club in the 3x3 Unrivaled league, where fellow WNBA stars Satou Sabally and Lexie Hull are also participating.

Recently, Sabally revealed that Cloud had planned to miss a game to attend her girlfriend Isabelle Harrison’s jersey retirement but ultimately chose to prioritize her team and the league instead.

So far, the veteran point guard has played seven games in the tournament, averaging 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.

