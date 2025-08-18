  • home icon
  "Because CC's giving props to Kelsey": Podcaster checks Caitlin Clark's critics after superstar's 'narrative busting' tweet

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 18, 2025 11:30 GMT
Kelsey Mitchell's impressive performance against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday earned a tweet from Indiana Fever teammate Caitlin Clark.

Kelsey Mitchell’s impressive performance against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday earned a tweet from Indiana Fever teammate Caitlin Clark. Mitchell dropped 34 of her career-high 38 points in the second half and overtime to carry the Fever to a 99-93 overtime win. Clark wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after the game:

“MVP Kels”

Podcaster Adrienne Ross reacted to Clark’s message, which quickly went viral:

“Folks crashing out because CC’s giving props to Kelsey and busting their narratives. She loves her teammates, and they love her. It’s not too late to come into the light, folks! Let’s go, Fever! You inspire many of us! @IndianaFever = 1TeamStrong!”
A common refrain from Caitlin Clark critics is the narrative that she puts herself over everyone on the team. As easily the biggest draw in the WNBA, some have assumed that her stardom has made her difficult to play with.

Clark often deflects praise from fans and the media to her teammates. When compared to some of the NBA’s best and greatest players, the All-Star point guard hardly puts herself on a pedestal. In mid-June, Clark responded to a FanSided interview when asked who would win a 3-point shootout between her and Steph Curry.

“Probably Steph [Curry]. I would just be happy to be there, though.”

Amid a long injury layoff, Caitlin Clark remains engaged on the sidelines. She is a vocal presence on the sidelines, always encouraging and cheering for her teammates.

Adrienne Ross ripped that criticism following Clark’s message to Kelsey Mitchell on Sunday. Although she wasn't in Connecticut, she she remained just as supportive.

Caitlin Clark did not travel with Fever teammates to Connecticut

Caitlin Clark missed her 13th straight game on Sunday. Before staying back in Indiana for the showdown against the Connecticut Sun, Clark had been a fixture in seven road games. The superstar point guard was a staple on the sidelines, an unmistakable presence who only wanted what was good for the Indiana Fever.

The Fever reportedly wanted to keep Clark at home to maximize the extra days of rest following the Sun encounter. Indiana does not play until Friday when it starts a home-and-away mini-series against the Minnesota Lynx, the team with the best record in the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark is reportedly ramping up her workout to help Kelsey Mitchell and Co. face the star-studded Lynx. Although Clark stayed in Indiana, she kept track of the game. Once the final buzzer sounded, she promptly tweeted her appreciation of Mitchell’s sizzling-hot performance.

