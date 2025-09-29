"Been through a lot with this franchise" - Stephanie White makes honest assessment of Kelsey Mitchell's extra special moment in Game 4

Kelsey Mitchell was showered with MVP chants late in Game 4, as the Indiana Fever beat the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. Coach Stephanie White shared her honest thoughts about Mitchell's moment with the fans inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Mitchell finished the 90-83 win over the Aces with 25 points, three rebounds and four assists on 9-for-20 shooting. She knocked down the free throws that sealed the series-tying victory, which forced a do-or-die Game 5 back in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after the game, White was asked about Mitchell receiving MVP chants from the Fever faithful. The coach was very happy for her star player, who had endured a lot over the past year, including the untimely passing of her father in March 2024.

"First and foremost, just an extreme amount of pride for her," White said. "She has been through a lot with this franchise, and the second thing is just pride in her work and how much work she's put in to position herself to be in this moment. She loves this game, she just wants, and I'm incredibly proud of her. I'm thankful that our fans continue to recognize her greatness."

Stephanie White added that she felt thankful to Kelsey Mitchell because she decided to return to the Indiana Fever last season despite being a free agent. Mitchell will be in the same predicament this offseason, and the Fever know that she's more valuable than ever.

White also shared how she always wanted to coach Mitchell, and now that she has had the opportunity, it's great to see the lefty star getting her flowers in her eighth season with the Fever.

Kelsey Mitchell and the Fever to travel to Sin City for Game 5

Kelsey Mitchell and the Fever to travel to Sin City for Game 5. (Photo: IMAGN)

The 2025 WNBA semifinal series between the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces will come down to one final game on Tuesday. Game 5 of the series is set at the Michelob Ultra Arena, with the winner heading toward the WNBA Finals to face the Phoenix Mercury.

Kelsey Mitchell will need to be at her best, like in Games 1 and 4, to help the Fever return to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2015. Aliyah Boston also played her best game of the season on Sunday, which needs to translate on the road against A'ja Wilson and company.

Wilson remains unstoppable for the Aces, with the reigning four-time WNBA MVP putting up 31 points, nine rebounds, three assists, four steals and three blocks in Game 4.

