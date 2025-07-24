"Being called a ugly bald headed b*tch": Courtney Williams reacts to detractors' nasty jabs following Angel Reese's defense

Courtney Williams courted controversy when she announced on Wednesday that she would invite Angel Reese critic Dave Portnoy to her podcast. The Minnesota Lynx star received pushback from fans via her “Studbudz” Twitch channel with teammate Natisha Hiedeman. Williams insisted that she would press Portnoy to explain his past comments about the Chicago Sky star.A few hours after making the announcement, the All-Star point guard tweeted this:&quot;I can’t open any of my social platforms without being called a ugly bald headed b*tch&quot;y’all crazy man, I love it&quot;Williams and Hiedeman opened up about their plan to have the Barstool CEO as a future guest. The Lynx point guard added that they already received confirmation from Portnoy that he would attend once a schedule is set. Williams tweeted that interviewing guests would not mean she would “rock with their views.”Despite that assurance, many of her fans and some Angel Reese supporters are blasting her on social media. Following her announcement, many said that Williams and Hiedeman are doing it for money and clout, issues the hosts are unequivocally denying.Over the past few years, Dave Portnoy has called Angel Reese a Caitlin Clark hater, classless and a jack-a**. Portnoy's looming appearance on &quot;Studbudz&quot; is an event Reese and some of the channel's fans are not supporting. They let Courtney Williams know about what they thought of the planned collaboration.Courtney Williams called Angel Reese’s party at All-Star weekend “a**” and “ghetto”WNBA players converged in Indianapolis last weekend for the All-Star festivities. Courtney Williams and Angel Reese helped Team Collier to a 151-131 win over Team Clark.During the party after the game on Saturday, Williams dropped by the event hosted by Reese. She had this to say about the get-together:“Mercy, what in the hell was that? Yo, that was a**, bro. These ghetto as hell at the door. They were doing too much. You couldn’t even move. Nobody was in there dancing.”After complaining within her circle about the situation, Courtney Williams decided to call Angel Reese to say:“Twin, it’s ghetto as hell there! … I was just in there, and all in there was ghetto!Williams added that she could not say something different to Reese as she entered the venue, streaming live for Studbudz. Reese responded in disbelief and asked Williams to go with her. The Minnesota Lynx guard added that the Chi Barbie would need security because of the rowdy crowd.