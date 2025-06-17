“Being catty mean girls on a losing squad”: A’ja Wilson’s friend takes ugly swipe at DiJonai Carrington

A’ja Wilson’s friend Michael McManus took some jabs at DiJonai Carrington in a string of posts on her X (formerly known as Twitter) account on Monday. Carrington talked about multiple things on a recent Twitch stream with Lynx stars Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman.

One moment that caught McManus’s attention was DiJonai Carrington laughing when Hiedeman seemingly mentioned Dallas Wings coach Chris Koclanes, who’s under pressure following the team’s dreadful start to the season.

McManus, also known as 'Deloris,' is a dancer and somewhat controversial figure within the WNBA community. He didn’t hold back as he subtly slammed the reigning Most Improved Player.

In his first post, he said

“No WNBA titles. No significant post season recognition. But acting like franchise players and being catty mean girls on a losing squad AND your rookie is out playing you. YIKES.”

In a follow-up post, he shared a TikTok clip of the incident, saying, “Context.”

However, fans across social media didn't all agree with his strongly worded statement. Some of them sharply criticized him and challenged the credibility of his claims.

A couple fans called him out for spreading misinformation. One fan pointed out that DiJonai never said anything about the coach. Instead, it was “Court,” Williams’ nickname.

Here’s the full video the fan posted.

“Heres more to help u see that what ur referencing is spreading misinformation🙁🤦🏾‍♀️They never said anything about a coach. We can hear Natisha actually says “They said ‘Court, would u date another stud’ ” & Nai says “Ask her” & then she asks. They said NOTHING about bball! Lol :)”

But McManus stood by his statement in another post, saying:

“There are 8 bookmarks. Y’all, I stand behind everything I tweet. The same way I say good things when they’re hooping, is the same way Imma be critical. It’s not a good look period.”

McManus is based in Las Vegas and his friendship with A’ja Wilson’s goes back to her South Carolina Gamecocks days. The Las Vegas Aces star’s reputation has also come under scrutiny due to her ties to him. In the past, he has been accused of cyberbullying and was arrested for assaulting a student.

DiJonai Carrington allegedly catches stray from WNBA GM

DiJonai Carrington allegedly caught a brutal stray from a WNBA GM for having the worst net rating in the league.

WNBA reporter Dano Mataya shared a screenshot of a text from an alleged WNBA GM on his X account on Monday.

The text showed the GM apologizing for being wrong about the reigning Most Improved Player. Mataya also attached a link showing Carrington’s net rating when on and off the court.

Carrington has a net rating differential of a miserable -27.5, the lowest in the entire league through the first 12 games of the season.

The Wings are -15.1 when she’s on the court and +12.4 when she’s on the bench. They are currently languishing at the bottom with a 1-11 record and are on track for the second-worst start by a team with a No. 1 pick in WNBA history, and possibly the worst season overall.

The Wings will certainly be aiming to improve. They take on the Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday ahead of a trip to Connecticut over the weekend.

