"Being outplayed by Dana Evans": Fans turn on Fever's $78,831 PG after her cold Game 3 outing costs Indiana dearly 

The Indiana Fever fell to a 2-1 hole in their semifinals series against the Las Vegas Aces after an 84-72 defeat at home on Friday, with fans zeroing in on starting point guard Odyssey Sims for criticism.Sims struggled mightily, going 0-for-7 in her 19 minutes on the court, during which the Fever were outscored by 10 points. Kelsey Mitchell carried the scoring load with 21 points, while Lexie Hull added 16 points and 10 rebounds.Fans highlighted the struggles of Sims, who was one of the Fever’s emergency signings after point guards Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Syd Colson and Aari McDonald all suffered season-ending injuries.“The difference of the Aces and Fever series really is Odyssey Sims being outplayed by Dana Evans. They need a PG,” one fan said.Sims had shown strong performances prior to Friday, posting 16 points in the series-clinching win over the Atlanta Dream and 17 and 18 points in the first two games against the Aces.In Game 3, 2021 All-Rookie Team member Dana Evans scored 10 points on five shots and added five assists, while Sims managed just two points and two assists.“Even Syd Colson would've done better dawg,” another said.“We rode Odyssey Sims too long this game,” another commented.Here are other reactions to Sims’ performance.Alhaji Fuad @Itss_fuadLINKOdyssey Sims being outplayed by Dana Evans is what really killed us cause WTF is Sims playingrodlo 🪬 @roddystrLINKIndiana Fever had this game in the bag, bro. Stephanie White sent Odyssey Sims back out there to do nothing with the ball and they literally never recoveredFoernix @_foernixLINKThere's no other way to put it Odyssey Sims is playing like absolute garbageStephanie White discusses Fever’s Odyssey Sims signingWhen Aari McDonald and Syd Colson were ruled out for the season, the Fever signed 33-year-old Odyssey Sims to a one-year, $78,831 deal.Ahead of Game 2, Fever coach Stephanie White explained the reasoning behind Sims’ signing.&quot;The moment that we lost Aari and 'Syd', we knew we needed a playmaker,&quot; White said (per SI). &quot;[Odyssey] does that at a high level; she has done that at a high level throughout her entire career, so right time, right moment.&quot;&quot;There are some games where I'm on her if she's too passive,&quot; White shared. &quot;We are not successful if she's not the best version of herself -- which is getting downhill, getting into the paint, creating for herself, creating for others, and playing with that high intensity level.&quot;Unfortunately for the Fever, that version of Sims didn’t show up on Friday, leaving the team just one loss away from ending their valiant 2025 season run.