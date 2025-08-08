  • home icon
  • "Being selfish with the team and only feeding her wife": Fever fans salty as DeWanna Bonner dominates Indiana with 23 points

By Rob Andrew Lo
Published Aug 08, 2025 06:23 GMT
Fever fans salty as DeWanna Bonner dominates Indiana with 23 points - Source: Getty

The Indiana Fever absorbed a tough loss against the Phoenix Mercury, 95-60, on Thursday for their second straight defeat. The game also saw Bonner face off with the Fever once more after their early-season issues that resulted in her requesting out of the team.

In the game, Bonner dropped a game-high 23 points on 7-of-16 shooting and seven rebounds to lead the Mercury to a blowout win against her former team.

Fever fans expressed their dismay about the loss and Bonner's standout performance, noting her scoring outputs in her short stint with the Fever and now with the Mercury.

Meanwhile, other fans lambasted the comparisons, saying that Bonner simply fits better with the Mercury than with the Fever.

Bonner played just nine games with the Fever after asking for her release. She was then picked up by the Mercury in free agency.

The 37-year-old is averaging 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game this season, bringing her veteran leadership to the Mercury, who are tied for the third seed with a 19-11 record.

Meanwhile, the Fever slid to 17-14 in the season to put them just 0.5 games ahead of the sixth-seeded Seattle Storm. The Fever remain without Caitlin Clark, who has only played 13 games this season and currently recovering from a groin injury.

Mercury star lambasts Fever fans for hating on DeWanna Bonner

Mercury star Kahleah Cooper defended DeWanna Bonner from Fever fans, who booed her in her return to Indiana in late July. Cooper said that the situation in Indiana didn't quite work for Bonner, and fans should accept it.

"It's just very distasteful for what their fanbase is doing, as far as when it comes to DB," Cooper said.
"She's just the sweetest soul. The situation didn't work for her. That's just not what she wanted or whatever, but we don't need all of that. It's unnecessary."

She also commended Bonner for handling the reactions well in her return to her former squad's home court.

"They booed her. She didn't say a word to the crowd. I think she handled it well. I just don't understand. She's a legend. All the things that she's done for the league. Just the disrespect, I can't get down with it."

Bonner is expected to boost the Mercury's playoff bid this season, alongside Cooper and Alyssa Thomas.

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

