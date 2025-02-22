"Ben Simmons does this" - Fans beg Angel Reese to shoot 3s as another practice video surfaces 

Angel Reese is looking to expand her offensive game by increasing her shooting range. Although it's not one of her strongest suits, the Sky star is seemingly trying to work towards it. During this WNBA offseason, several viral videos have surfaced showing the 6-foot-4 forward making neat jumpers from beyond the arc in practice.

Another video emerged on Friday ahead of Reese's showdown against Napheesa Collier's Lunar Owls. Reese made two 3-pointers in a row in that clip during a movement shooting drill. While the Sky star has shown that she can make shots, it hasn't translated that much during games.

After the latest video, fans begged Angel Reese to let it fly and optimize her practices.

One fan compared her to NBA star Ben Simmons, who has tried to work on his outside shooting in the offseason but hasn't translated in games.

"Ben Simmons does this…," the fan said.

"Automatic until it matters just like ben simmons," another added.

"Angel please let it fly I’m BEGGING," one fan said.

One fan encouraged Reese, sayig:

One fan boldly compared her to Reggie Miller, saying:

"Angel Reese got the Reggie Miller release. I know all them 3's going in."

One fan mocked the notion that Reese can make these shots in a game, saying:

"Like watching Andre Drummond working out of the summer hitting these shots and begging him to "let it fly""

