"Best block I've ever seen on a basketball court": Fans in awe after Breanna Stewart pulls off outrageous chase-down block

Breanna Stewart had a monster game on Saturday. The reigning WNBA MVP spearheaded New York Liberty's 98-88 win over LA Sparks at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The two-time NBA champion padded the stat sheet and provided numerous highlight moments during her outing on Saturday.

One of the most intriguing moments transpired with 2:45 remaining in the 3rd quarter and Liberty leading 75-55. Breanna Stewart ran the full length of the floor and sprinted back on defense to pull off an outrageous block.

Stewart got up high and blocked Stephanie Talbot's shot attempt. It was a fierce rejection. The 29-year-old displayed incredible athleticism and her chase-down block, which was one of her six block shots in the game, instantly went viral.

Fans were stunned at Stewart's remarkable hustle play and lavished immense praise on the 5-time WNBA All-Star.

One of the fans candidly called Stewart's block the best in June.

"The best block I've ever seen on a basketball court in June tbh," an X user commented.

Multiple fans highlighted the bounce in Stewart's legs while a couple of X users simply admired the Liberty superstar's intent to run back on defense.

"She almost got 1 inch off the ground!" a fan wrote.

"Holy moly! Her hands got like 4 feet from the rim on that one!!! Nice!" commented another X user.

"This is absolutely top notch," said a fan.

"Look at the hustle with a 20 point lead," wrote another fan.

One of the hoops fans shed light on Stewart's greatness and highlighted how the reigning MVP sometimes flies under the radar.

"I still say Stewie is the most Underrated Two-Way Player in the WNBA," a fan commented.

Breanna Stewart reflects on her chase down block

Breanna Stewart was asked about her scintillating block in the post-game press conference. The Liberty superstar was ecstatic to pull off an incredible block in front of the home fans.

"Just not giving up on the play. Whatever happened on the offensive end, knowing that we want to make every basket difficult for them. Also, just the timing. I could see that (Dearica) Hamby was just about to pass it back to Steph. The way that the fans reacted, it's amazing to have those type of blocks at home," Stewart told reporters.

Stewart ended the game with 33 points, seven assists, six blocks, three rebounds and three steals. The 5-time All-star shot 12-of-19 from the floor.