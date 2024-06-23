"Breanna is prime Kevin Durant" - WNBA fans amped over Breanna Stewart's monstrous performance in Liberty vs Sparks

New York Liberty superstar Breanna Stewart put on a show against the LA Sparks today. After Sabrina Ionescu stole the spotlight on Thursday against LA, Stewart took over and dropped 33 points on the young Sparks team, leading her side to a 98-88 win at Barclays Center.

Things started interesting for the Liberty, and Steward completed a big game to complete a comeback after losing the first quarter. She was already posting big numbers at halftime, with 24 points, five assists, five blocks and three steals, becoming the first WNBA player to record over 20 points, 5 assists and 5 blocks in a half.

Expand Tweet

Trending

WNBA fans didn't take long to react to this impressive performance, showering Stewart with praise.

"Breanna Stewart is prime Kevin Durant. (Down to the posture, gait, shooting form, and miracle Achilles recovery.) Caitlin Clark might—*might*—be rookie Steph Curry. Stewie is far better + more compete today, but if you’re drafting for the next decade, I’d probably pick Clark," this fan said.

Expand Tweet

More fans followed this posture, having nothing but good things to say about 'unstoppable' Breanna Stewart.

"Stewie is her," one fan wrote.

"Breanna Stewart just unstoppable," another fan said.

"Goddanm she’s balling out," a third fan noted.

Another fan said that a few WNBA players need a league of their own.

"Well some players in the WNBA really are just OP... They should have a league of their own😂"

Yet another fan couldn't believe the stat line she had posted:

"That's a pretty wild stat line for 1 half."

A closer look at Breanna Stewart's notable performance against the Sparks

Breanna Stewart led the New York Liberty to its second consecutive win against the LA Sparks and their 14th overall victory in the 2024 WNBA season. The forward/center filled up the stat sheet with her performance today, doing a little bit of everything to get the victory.

Besides her 33 points, Stewart grabbed three rebounds, dished seven assists and got three steals. She also finished the game with six blocks, shooting 12-for-19 from the field and 3-for-9 from beyond the arc. She played 37 minutes and maximized all of them.

The New York Liberty is one of the best teams in the WNBA this season, boasting a 14-3 record and one of the most balanced squads in the league. Stewart won the WNBA MVP award last season, and she's already a candidate to win the coveted award again this campaign.