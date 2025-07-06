"Bet she wouldn’t try that on Sophie": Fever fans fume after Kelsey Plum kicks and knocks down helpless Lexie Hull 

Kelsey Plum was in the spotlight for the wrong reasons after Saturday's 89-87 win against the Indiana Fever on the road for her altercation with Lexie Hull. With 7:57 left in the fourth quarter, things got heated with the teams being neck-and-neck and Indiana holding a one-point lead.

Ad

Plum tried driving to the rim from the perimeter but got trapped by a double-team from the Fever as her primary defender, Hull and screen defender Brianna Turner got switched onto her. The Fever duo trapped her, leaving Plum with no option but to use some physics to get a passing window after picking up her dribble.

The Sparks star elbowed Hull in the ribs. Hull fell on the floor because of the contact, and as she tried getting up, Plum kicked her and jumped over. The officials didn't call the whistle for either player despite their complaints. The play ended with a jump ball call between Natasha Howard and Julie Vanloo.

Ad

Trending

Here's the clip:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kelsey Plum seemingly called Lexie Hull a "flopper" for falling to the ground after the initial elbow to her ribs. Fever fans weren't happy at all with Plum's antics during this incident, prompting angry reactions from the supporters.

Here are a few of the comments:

YT: @D Swish21 @D_Swish21 LINK She's so weird bro

Ad

J.M.lll @JMIII320 LINK Bet she wouldn’t try that on Sophie.

Ad

FaRKaSCaST @farkascast LINK Plum is the 3rd MOST UNLIKEABLE player in the W

Ad

Ray @RayRaymaddog LINK Kelsey Plum is a dirty player. So desperate for attention. That was a foul.

Ad

ShhmoeBaggins @ShhCrypto11 LINK Trying to step over someone for the shot clock violation 🤣

Ad

Kelsey Plum improves to 21-1 against Indiana Fever in Caitlin Clark's absence

Kelsey Plum guided the LA Sparks to an impressive win against the Indiana Fever on Saturday. Plum had 20 points on 6 of 13 shots, including four 3s. Plum and the Sparks improved to 2-0 against the Fever this season. Her personal record is 21-1 against Indiana.

The Fever missed Caitlin Clark for the second time against the Sparks. In their previous matchup on June 26, the Sparks won 85-75 after another special effort from Plum, who had 21 points and six assists in that contest on 6 of 11 shots. Similar to Saturday's game, the Sparks emerged winners after out-executing their counterparts in the clutch.

With homecourt advantage and impressive wins against the Aces and Lynx in their past two outings, the Fever were well-positioned to record three in a row. However, the Sparks used their matchup advantage well, especially in Caitlin Clark's absence, to hand the Fever their ninth loss of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More