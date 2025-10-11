"Better if I don't say anything": Aces owner Mark Davis refuses CBA talk after calling out Caitlin Clark's Nike deal led to a fine 

Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis revealed that the WNBA fined him after he questioned the players' pay structure and mentioned Caitlin Clark's Nike deal in May 2024.Here's what Davis said on Friday after the Aces won their third championship in four years, while being asked about the ongoing CBA negotiations:&quot;The last time I spoke about that, I got fined. I think it's better if I don't say anything. I think they'll work it out somehow. I hope so. I haven't been consulted. ... I think y'all know what side of the table I'll probably be sitting on ... We'll get it right.&quot;Davis last spoke about the CBA when the Aces were investigated following accusations of cap circumvention. Each player on the roster made $100,000 extra during the 2024 season, thanks to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority's sponsorship.The deal nearly matched the WNBA's $1.46 million salary cap. Davis, as expected, wasn't pleased with the league for investigating it, claiming there was no wrongdoing involved.He also pointed the finger at Caitlin Clark for making $28 million on her Nike deal, a brand that &quot;owns&quot; the league.&quot;Nike is an owner of the WNBA, and they're allowed to sponsor Caitlin Clark for $28 million on one player,&quot; Davis told CBS Sports. &quot;And nobody's complaining or investigating.Mark Davis added that it was &quot;great&quot; for Nike to do it and credited the Las Vegas Convention Authority for doing the same. He then vouched for the players to earn millions so that they wouldn't have to go overseas during the offseason.&quot;If in fact we can get them hundreds of thousands of dollars or get into the millions of dollars for all the players, they can stay in the community,&quot; Davis said. &quot;They don't have to go overseas to play. They'll have the resources to stay to work in the community, work with young kids and all of that.&quot;Tensions rise in CBA negotiations after Napheesa Collier cancels meeting with Cathy Engelbert for denying Caitlin Clark remarksNapheesa Collier canceled her impending meeting with Cathy Engelbert after her infamous rant during the Lynx's exit interviews on Sept. 30. Collier accused Engelbert of saying that Caitlin Clark wouldn't make $16 million off the court if not for the platform the WNBA has provided the Fever superstar.The Lynx star also alleged that the commissioner said the players should be on their knees for the media rights deal she brought in for the league. Engelbert denied making comments on Clark on Oct. 3 during a press conference before the WNBA finals tipped off. She deemed the conversation around the media rights as &quot;inaccurate&quot; and &quot;clickbait.&quot;Engelbert's pushback reportedly soured the relationship with Collier further, who, as per ESPN, canceled her scheduled meeting with the league's commissioner. The deadline for both sides to reach an agreement is Oct. 31.For now, it seems like the WNBPA and WNBA will remain far apart on negotiations.