  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "Better if I don't say anything": Aces owner Mark Davis refuses CBA talk after calling out Caitlin Clark's Nike deal led to a fine 

"Better if I don't say anything": Aces owner Mark Davis refuses CBA talk after calling out Caitlin Clark's Nike deal led to a fine 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 11, 2025 13:07 GMT
&quot;Better if I don
"Better if I don't say anything": Aces owner Mark Davis refuses CBA talk after calling out Caitlin Clark's Nike deal led to a fine (Image Source: IMAGN)

Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis revealed that the WNBA fined him after he questioned the players' pay structure and mentioned Caitlin Clark's Nike deal in May 2024.

Ad

Here's what Davis said on Friday after the Aces won their third championship in four years, while being asked about the ongoing CBA negotiations:

"The last time I spoke about that, I got fined. I think it's better if I don't say anything. I think they'll work it out somehow. I hope so. I haven't been consulted. ... I think y'all know what side of the table I'll probably be sitting on ... We'll get it right."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Davis last spoke about the CBA when the Aces were investigated following accusations of cap circumvention. Each player on the roster made $100,000 extra during the 2024 season, thanks to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority's sponsorship.

The deal nearly matched the WNBA's $1.46 million salary cap. Davis, as expected, wasn't pleased with the league for investigating it, claiming there was no wrongdoing involved.

He also pointed the finger at Caitlin Clark for making $28 million on her Nike deal, a brand that "owns" the league.

Ad
"Nike is an owner of the WNBA, and they're allowed to sponsor Caitlin Clark for $28 million on one player," Davis told CBS Sports. "And nobody's complaining or investigating.

Mark Davis added that it was "great" for Nike to do it and credited the Las Vegas Convention Authority for doing the same. He then vouched for the players to earn millions so that they wouldn't have to go overseas during the offseason.

Ad
"If in fact we can get them hundreds of thousands of dollars or get into the millions of dollars for all the players, they can stay in the community," Davis said.
"They don't have to go overseas to play. They'll have the resources to stay to work in the community, work with young kids and all of that."
Ad

Tensions rise in CBA negotiations after Napheesa Collier cancels meeting with Cathy Engelbert for denying Caitlin Clark remarks

Napheesa Collier canceled her impending meeting with Cathy Engelbert after her infamous rant during the Lynx's exit interviews on Sept. 30. Collier accused Engelbert of saying that Caitlin Clark wouldn't make $16 million off the court if not for the platform the WNBA has provided the Fever superstar.

Ad

The Lynx star also alleged that the commissioner said the players should be on their knees for the media rights deal she brought in for the league. Engelbert denied making comments on Clark on Oct. 3 during a press conference before the WNBA finals tipped off. She deemed the conversation around the media rights as "inaccurate" and "clickbait."

Engelbert's pushback reportedly soured the relationship with Collier further, who, as per ESPN, canceled her scheduled meeting with the league's commissioner. The deadline for both sides to reach an agreement is Oct. 31.

For now, it seems like the WNBPA and WNBA will remain far apart on negotiations.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications