"Between this and ESPN openly calling her a villain, yikes": WNBA fans enraged after Shane Gillis targets Caitlin Clark with racially charged joke

Shane Gillis' joke on Caitlin Clark at the ESPYs on Wednesday may have gone too far. Gillis mocked Clark over her physical battles with players in the WNBA, with a racial undertone to it, as he specifically mentioned black women. Here's Gillis' joke:

Ad

"When Caitlin Clark retires from the WNBA, she's going to work at a waffle house so she can continue doing what she loves most: fist fighting black women."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The WNBA has been at the center of controversy because of racism, with several Clark and the Indiana Fever fans being blamed for it. Over the past year, several players have raised issues about hostile environments when playing against Clark and Co.

The league and the WNBPA have been vigilant about investigating all complaints and Clark is on the same page as them. Given the circumstances, not many online were fans of Gillis' joke at the ESPYs, labelling it as downright 'pathetic.'

Ad

Here's how WNBA fans reacted:

HannahA1707 @ali284400 LINK Meanwhile cc just trying to recover from injury after injury on top of the narrative’s in the media, I’m all for comedy testing the limits but there is such a thing as bad timing

Ad

summer @summerbreez0019 LINK Between this and ESPN openly calling her a villain, yikes. Aren’t we getting close to defamation here? The network just keeps piling on. What did she do to them?

Ad

LAD2024WSC @CCFC_LAD_LARAMS · LINK @espn with two below the belt hits on Caitlin Clark in one night the day after she’s injured for the 4th time this season. Great job! They should just make it official and put on a wnba ref jersey!

Ad

coop💥 @zmol65465 LINK Shame on you @Shanemgillis

V @Ved_D22 LINK What in the actual world is this? He couldn’t even talk to her when he saw her he was so nervous. And this is the joke he tells? She’s literally assaulted almost nightly on the court not vice versa. This is just weird man. That poor girl, everyone uses her name

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More