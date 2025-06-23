"Big Steppa": A'ja Wilson's boyfriend, Bam Adebayo, trolls Aces star's outfit choice with hilarious reference

A'ja Wilson’s boyfriend, Bam Adebayo, trolled the Las Vegas Aces star for her outfit ahead of the Aces-Fever game on Sunday. Wilson showed up to the game, donning a black and white blazer with zebra-like stripes. Her trousers had a similar design.

Adebayo took note of his girlfriend’s outfit and trolled her by posting a picture on Threads. He uploaded a picture of a Zebra and captioned it:

“Big Steppa.”

Wilson and Adebayo first sparked dating rumors in 2024 after they were spotted together at the Paris Olympics. The couple has been private about their relationship but often show support for each other on social media.

The Aces beat the Indiana Fever 89-81, with A'ja Wilson recording 24 points, seven rebounds and two blocks on 8-for-21 shooting. It was a much-needed win for Las Vegas, snapping a three-game losing streak to improve to eighth (6-7) in the standings.

Wilson's boyfriend, Bam Adebayo, meanwhile, wrapped up his eighth season in the league with the Miami Heat, averaging 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 48.5%. The Heat reached the playoffs, losing in the first round to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A'ja Wilson confirmed her relationship with Bam Adebayo at the NBA All-Star Weekend

For a long time, A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo’s alleged relationship was a topic of much debate among fans. However, Wilson put all speculations to rest as she confirmed their romance at the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.

Wilson, asked about her plans for Valentine’s Day, as she spoke about the Miami Heat star.

“My plans are here at NBA All-Star,” Wilson said. “My NBA All-Star (referring to Bam Adebayo) is not here.”

Shortly after, Bam Adebayo was spotted wearing Wilson’s signature shoes during an NBA game in February. Speaking about the moment, Wilson said:

“It was super dope. It was a moment.”

She also said that the Heat star wanted to be at the forefront of pushing her shoes. Wilson and Co. return to the court to take on the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday.

